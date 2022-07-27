Soccer Star Hope Solo Pleads Guilty to Driving Intoxicated with Her Kids

Watch : Hope Solo Pleads Guilty to Driving Intoxicated With Her Kids

Nearly four months after Hope Solo was arrested for driving while impaired, the former United States Women's National Team goalkeeper has entered a plea.

On July 25, the soccer star, 40, pleaded guilty to driving while impaired while her 2-year-old twins, Lozen and Vittorio Stephens, were asleep in the backseat, Winston-Salem Journal reported, citing the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office.

Per the outlet, Solo was also charged with misdemeanor child abuse and resisting a public officer, however, her lawyer, Chris Clifton, said those charges were voluntarily dismissed.

According to the Winston Salem-Journal, Forsyth District Judge Victoria Roemer gave the World Cup champion a suspended sentence of 24 months and an active sentence of 30 days, which she was given credit for with the time she spent in a rehabilitation facility.

Additionally, the outlet reports that the judge also ordered Solo to pay $2,500 in fines and $600 for the cost of the lab tests. She will also have to undergo a substance abuse assessment, complete all suggested treatments and surrender her driver's license.