Dancing With the Stars' Witney Carson Urges Everyone To Use This Summer Safety Must-Have

We all know about the importance of wearing sunscreen. Even so, it's possible to forget to put it on or reapply it throughout the day. Reminding yourself to do this quick task every day can make a big difference. Just ask Witney Carson. The Dancing With the Stars veteran was diagnosed with melanoma on her toe when she was just 19. Ever since, she has been very mindful of her sun protection, becoming a spokesperson for one of her favorite brands, EltaMD.
Witney told E!, "My partnership with EltaMD was such an honor. They do such amazing work and I'm just so excited to be working with them. Ever since I was diagnosed, sun protection has been very close to my heart. I want to raise awareness for the youth, that early protection is so important and detrimental to your health. Sometimes it can be life or death and it is completely preventable with proper sun protection."
She explained, "This campaign has been important for us to emphasize protecting all parts of your body, even your feet!" Witney shared her favorite sunscreen from the brand along with some additional summer essentials that she keeps in her beach bag, including this $8 mascara with 59,900+ 5-star reviews.
Witney Carson's Go-To Sunscreen
EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Face Sunscreen, Broad Spectrum Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin and Acne-Prone Skin, Oil-Free Mineral-Based Sunscreen Lotion with Zinc Oxide
"The UV Clear from EltaMD is my favorite! Everyone uses it and it's so easy to put on with no white streaks."
This sunscreen has 25,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Witney Carson's Summer Must-Haves Q&A
JBL Clip 3- Waterproof, Durable & Portable Bluetooth Speaker
E!: Do you recommend a wireless speaker for beach days? If so, what do you love about this one?
WC: I love the JBL speaker! It's the best sound I've heard and I'm particular about my music!
This speaker comes in many colors and it has 47,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation
E!: Is there a sweat-proof beauty item that you recommend for the summer heat?
WC: Ilia Foundation is great! It's a sheer coverage with a little bit of sunscreen. I always wear this when I know I'm getting wet.
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo recommended this too. It comes in 30 shades and it has 320.7K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers along with 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Soly Hux Women’s Spaghetti Strap Floral Print Bikini
E!: Are there any Amazon swimsuits that you recommend for summer?
WC: This one has been my favorite! It's so colorful and makes me happy!
E!: Name a beauty product that you never leave the house without.
WC: My L'Oreal Lash Paradise mascara and Unite's Leave-In Conditioner.
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
This budget-friendly mascara is super popular with 59,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's a great pick to lengthen and volumize your lashes. You can avoid flaking, smudging, and clumping with this one.
Unite Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-in Conditioner
This leave-in conditioner detangles, softens, protects the strands from UV and thermal damage, according to the brand. It has 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ilia Multi-Stick
E!: What's your favorite beauty product under $25?
WC: Ilia's Multi-Stick. It can be used as blush, lipstick, and an eyeshadow.
This product comes in 13 colors and it has 145.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Honest Beauty Elevated Hydration Mist
"This spray keeps me on my toes for long travel days and hydration on the beach or by the pool! It's so refreshing and keeps my skin glowy and youthful!"
Stanley Quencher 30oz Tumbler
"This helps me drink water throughout the day. It fits in my cup holder and is environmentally friendly!"
Annie's Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks, Variety Pack, Gluten Free, Vegan, 24 ct
"I always have these on hand for myself and Leo! These are his favorite treat."
These fruit snacks have 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Witney Carson Shares What's in Her Beach Bag
Winky Lux Flower Balm
"It's easy to carry, no smudge, hydrating and gives you a perfect natural shade for your lips."
Mosanana Square Cat Eye Sunglasses
Witney recommends these glamorous, cat-eye sunglasses. Amazon has them in 12 colors and they have 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Witney Carson's Beach Bag
Bogg Bag Small Waterproof Washable Tote
"The Bogg Bag is waterproof and fits all your beach necessities!"
This bag comes in 26 colors.
