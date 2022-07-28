How Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Differs From Its Predecessor

Watch : Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A"

Warning: This story includes spoilers for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Got a secret, can you keep it? If we're being honest, no.

Because we have all the answers to your burning Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin questions. If you're like us, you were initially confused when HBO Max announced their intention to reboot ABC Family's hit drama Pretty Little Liars. After all, the original Pretty Little Liars covered just about everything in its seven season run.

But it didn't take long for showrunners Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring to establish that they were making Original Sin its own thing. Yes, there's a violent assailant going by "A" harassing a new crop of Liars, but it's not the same stalker and drama that plagued Hanna (Ashley Benson), Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Aria (Lucy Hale), Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Alison (Sasha Pieterse).

For a breakdown on how Original Sin intends to make its own way, E! News exclusively spoke with Roberto, Lindsay and the show's new leads, Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Bailee Madison, Zaria and Malia Pyles. See everything they had to share below!