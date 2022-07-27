Charlamagne Tha God Reveals Whether He Thinks Wendy Williams Can Make a Comeback

Charlamagne Tha God has nothing but well wishes for Wendy Williams.
In February, in the midst of the host's long-term medical leave from The Wendy Williams Show, it was announced that the daytime talk show would end with its 13th season. But Charlamagne is hopeful she'll make a return, weighing in on his former mentor's daytime TV future exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop.
"Can she make a comeback? I mean yeah, God willing," the radio and TV host told Daily Pop's Loni Love and Adam Rippon on July 27. "Will she? I don't know. I would hate to see her go out this way, only because she's been so great for so long."
Wendy first stepped away from the series in September 2021 after being diagnosed with COVID-19, but her ongoing medical issues delayed the show's season 13 premiere. After Sherri Shepherd took over as a permanent guest host in February, it was announced that she would take over the show's time slot with her new daytime series Sherri beginning September 12.
The disc jockey noted that regardless of viewers' opinions of Williams, people can't deny the impact she's had on the entertainment industry. "She's one of the most successful media personalities of all-time," he said, "not just from radio, but to make the transition to television and do 13 seasons of a daytime talk show as a Black woman, that's big."
The two have had a rocky relationship over the years. After building a close friendship as her second mic on The Wendy Williams Experience radio show, Charlamagne was let go by the host's ex-husband Kevin Hunter in 2008 because of a "bad business deal," revealing as such in his 2017 book Black Privilege. Charlamagne's falling out with Kevin also resulted in a falling out with Wendy, as she denied having ever known him in a 2014 interview with Elvis Duran. On top of everything, Charlamagne revealed to Page Six in March 2019 that he was the one to introduce Kevin to his longtime mistress Sharina Hudson. Wendy and Kevin finalized their divorce in January 2020.
The two have since squashed their beef—confirming so in a now-deleted selfie posted on The Wendy Williams Show's Instagram in November 2019—but Charlamagne confessed in December 2021 that they had not spoken in years on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM show Radio Andy.
"I just hate the fact that she—I don't want to say going out this way because we don't know if it's the end," Charlamagne told Daily Pop. "But I would hope that this is not the ending. I would hope that she gets healthy and gets to bounce back and bow out the way she wants to."
Wendy might not be returning to the small screen anytime soon, but fans can catch Charlamagne on the new season of his Comedy Central late-night talk show Hell of A Week. Formally titled Tha God's Honest Truth, the 44-year-old explained the reasoning behind the show's name change headed into season two.
"Because the white executive at Viacom and Comedy Central said Hell of A Week would be more appealing," he joked. "It also was because they cut the checks and they do this. They do the focus blogs and they do the research, and they said, 'This title sounds more like a weekly late-night talk show for our audience.' And, you know, I wanna win, so I'm not gonna fight it."
Despite the new name, Charlamagne stated that the show's content will remain the same. "It's the same type of conversations we were having in season one, the same type of conversations you're used to hearing me have on Breakfast Club, on Brilliant Idiots," he shared. "It's just on TV now."
Check out the full interview above.
Hell of A Week season two premieres Thursday, July 28, at 11:30 p.m. on Comedy Central.