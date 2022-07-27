Charlamagne Tha God Reveals Whether He Thinks Wendy Williams Can Make a Comeback

Getty Images

The two have since squashed their beef—confirming so in a now-deleted selfie posted on The Wendy Williams Show's Instagram in November 2019—but Charlamagne confessed in December 2021 that they had not spoken in years on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM show Radio Andy.

"I just hate the fact that she—I don't want to say going out this way because we don't know if it's the end," Charlamagne told Daily Pop. "But I would hope that this is not the ending. I would hope that she gets healthy and gets to bounce back and bow out the way she wants to."

Wendy might not be returning to the small screen anytime soon, but fans can catch Charlamagne on the new season of his Comedy Central late-night talk show Hell of A Week. Formally titled Tha God's Honest Truth, the 44-year-old explained the reasoning behind the show's name change headed into season two.

"Because the white executive at Viacom and Comedy Central said Hell of A Week would be more appealing," he joked. "It also was because they cut the checks and they do this. They do the focus blogs and they do the research, and they said, 'This title sounds more like a weekly late-night talk show for our audience.' And, you know, I wanna win, so I'm not gonna fight it."