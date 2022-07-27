Iggy Azalea Shares Rare Photo of Her and Playboi Carti's 2-Year-old Son Onyx

Iggy Azalea is showing the world her "cutie."
On July 26, the "Sally Walker" rapper shared an adorable photo of her 2-year-old son Onyx, who she shares with ex Playboi Carti.
In the pic, Onyx holds up his finger as he poses for the camera while standing on a balance beam and leaning on a building. "Onyx is such a cutie," Iggy wrote over the photo of the smiling toddler, which was shared on her Instagram Stories. "I can't handle it."
Iggy, 32, and Playboi, 25, secretly welcomed their son in April 2020. Two months later, the "Fancy" rapper publicly shared that she gave birth to a child. "I have a son," she wrote in an Instagram post in June 2020. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize that I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words."
That October, Iggy shared the first photos of Onyx and announced that she and his father had split. "You Lost a Real 1," she posted on her Instagram Stories at the time, later adding, "People take loyalty for granted [and] that's why I'd rather be alone."
Though Iggy usually keeps images of Onyx off social media, last July, she doubled down on her rule after social media users poked fun at her son's outfit choices.
"I've decided I won't be posting about onyx or sharing images online anymore," she tweeted at the time. "Y'all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!"
In a follow-up tweet, Iggy wrote, "I don't play about my baby. At ALLLLLLL."
She then replied directly to one internet troll who mocked her son's adorable lime green dinosaur outfit, tweeting, "Imagine being so miserable that you bully a one year old child for picking his own outfit. Y'all so corny and bored and it's really a damn shame."