Survivor Fans, Meet Your New Favorite Competition Series Snake in the Grass

Trust no one.

After all, doing so as a contestant on USA's new competition series, Snake in the Grass, could mean missing out on $100,000. Set to premiere August 1, the show—best described as an amalgamation of the viral game "Among Us" and Survivor—will drop four players into the wild each week. There, they have 36 hours to figure out which one of them is the "Snake," a.k.a. a mole who is secretly undermining the group every step of the way, all while competing in a series of grueling challenges. At the same time, the Snake will be doing whatever it takes to prevent being identified.

A final showdown takes place in "the Snake Pit," where the contestants must determine who they think the saboteur might be. If the three players can successfully reveal the identity, they win the $100,000. If they get it wrong, the Snake walks away with all the money for themselves.

Leading the players into battle each week will be none other than radio and TV personality, Bobby Bones. And while filming took place in beautiful Costa Rica, the experience was anything but a vacation.