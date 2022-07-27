Glossier Is Headed to Sephora: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Glossier fans are about to be on cloud (paint) nine.
The cult-favorite brand, which recently tapped Olivia Rodrigo as its first-ever ambassador, announced another exciting update. After only being shoppable on its website and a handful of brick-and-mortar stores, Glossier will now be sold at Sephora—both IRL and online.
But there's just one tiny catch. According to the cosmetics company, its products won't be available at the retailer until early 2023.
"We've been hard at work with the goal of bringing more Glossier to more people," the brand shared in a July 26 Instagram post. "We're so excited to announce our first-ever retailer partnership with @sephora!"
The brand explained the significance of its latest endeavor, adding, "This is a huge moment and milestone for our community and one that includes all of you!"
Although Glossier hasn't revealed whether the whole collection is headed to Sephora or if they plan to release specific products that are exclusive to the retailer, Refinery29 reports that fans will be able to snag its "must-have products online."
The beauty company's best-sellers include the Cloud Paint liquid blushes, Boy Brow gels and Skin Tint foundations.
"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Glossier to Sephora next year," Artemis Patrick, Sephora EVP and Global Chief Merchandising Officer, said in a statement, per R29. "Our top priority is to curate the most exceptional collection of brands that shoppers around the world come to expect from us, as the leading global prestige beauty retailer."
In fact, Patrick revealed that Glossier is one of the most-searched brands on Sephora's website, proving its demand among beauty lovers.
The brand's latest partnership comes just three months after announcing Olivia Rodrigo's ambassadorship.
"I love a natural and glowy look—when your skin just shines through, which is like, Glossier's whole thing, and I love that," the pop star told Vogue in April. "Taking the time to care for your skin and doing your makeup, however, you want, is kind of an act of self-love and a way to recharge."
She added, "I think it's about feeling good in your own skin and having fun with the process. That's really shaped how I think about beauty and why working with Glossier has felt really natural."
Starting next year, expect to rack up those Sephora points. It might not take long to reach Rouge status!