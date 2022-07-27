Glossier Is Headed to Sephora: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Watch : Ariana Grande STUNS in Makeup-Free Selfie

Glossier fans are about to be on cloud (paint) nine.

The cult-favorite brand, which recently tapped Olivia Rodrigo as its first-ever ambassador, announced another exciting update. After only being shoppable on its website and a handful of brick-and-mortar stores, Glossier will now be sold at Sephora—both IRL and online.

But there's just one tiny catch. According to the cosmetics company, its products won't be available at the retailer until early 2023.

"We've been hard at work with the goal of bringing more Glossier to more people," the brand shared in a July 26 Instagram post. "We're so excited to announce our first-ever retailer partnership with @sephora!"

The brand explained the significance of its latest endeavor, adding, "This is a huge moment and milestone for our community and one that includes all of you!"

Although Glossier hasn't revealed whether the whole collection is headed to Sephora or if they plan to release specific products that are exclusive to the retailer, Refinery29 reports that fans will be able to snag its "must-have products online."