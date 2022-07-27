Where RHODubai's Caroline Brooks and Sara Al Madani Stand After Explosive Fight

Watch : RHODubai Stars Reveal Why Dubai Is PERFECT for Housewives

There's drama in the desert.

Caroline Brooks and Sara Al Madani's explosive fight continues on the July 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai. Viewers saw the co-stars spiral into a screaming match last week at Caroline Stanbury's engagement party after Sara made a comment about Brooks' son, and now Brooks is revealing behind-the-scenes details about their on-camera showdown.

"I regret that so bad because I was drunk," Brooks told E! News exclusively of the fight. "Had I been sober, I think we could have had a more calm conversation. But because I was drunk and then she said a couple of things that for sure got me upset—'Take this off and be the real you'—I'm like, 'Wow girl!' Because to me you're not acting like the real you."

"She knew I was intoxicated, what she should have done is probably just walked away," she continued. "Because me watching it, I couldn't even understand myself. I was like I need subtitles. I couldn't even understand what I was saying. It was like slo-mo and I was cringing."