Where RHODubai's Caroline Brooks and Sara Al Madani Stand After Explosive Fight

There's drama in the desert.
Caroline Brooks and Sara Al Madani's explosive fight continues on the July 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai. Viewers saw the co-stars spiral into a screaming match last week at Caroline Stanbury's engagement party after Sara made a comment about Brooks' son, and now Brooks is revealing behind-the-scenes details about their on-camera showdown.
"I regret that so bad because I was drunk," Brooks told E! News exclusively of the fight. "Had I been sober, I think we could have had a more calm conversation. But because I was drunk and then she said a couple of things that for sure got me upset—'Take this off and be the real you'—I'm like, 'Wow girl!' Because to me you're not acting like the real you."
"She knew I was intoxicated, what she should have done is probably just walked away," she continued. "Because me watching it, I couldn't even understand myself. I was like I need subtitles. I couldn't even understand what I was saying. It was like slo-mo and I was cringing."
Brooks teased that their quarrel "continues very intense" on tonight's RHODubai. "I don't get any more sober!" she joked. "It's a tough situation. The situation wasn't good. It takes time to heal things like this."
The bad blood started after Al Madani suggested Brooks be "closer" with her son, Adam. And things only got worse when co-star Nina Ali told Al Madani how mad Brooks was over the comment and found herself in the crosshairs.
"I yelled at Nina and I regret it so much," Brooks continued. "We're so close now. I regret it so much because what I didn't know then, I know now. And you're gonna have to wait to find out what that means. My anger was directed at the wrong person because I was fed lies. Right before I got there I was fed lies. I was pushed to that direction not knowing the person who pushed me in that direction was the actual culprit. They're the one who did it."
As for where Brooks and Al Madani stand today, the Bravo stars were able to get past the drama.
"Me, Sara, Caroline and Nina are like the best of friends. We are so close," Brooks revealed, adding of Al Madani, "If she told me what she told me then today, I would never take it wrong. I know who she is now. I know what her intentions are, who this woman is. I know her child has been in my home and played with my son and their friends. We are now friends."
She added, "Sara, if you ask her, she would have never said it if she could go back. Everybody has regrets. She regrets it 'cause you don't talk about people's parenting. Now that it's happened to her a few times, now that she's on a public stage where people can talk, it doesn't feel good does it?"
The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)