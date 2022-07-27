Singer Tom Mann Says He "Cannot Remember the Feeling of Happiness" After Death of His Fiancée Dani

Tom Mann is continuing to get candid about the sudden death of his fiancée, Danielle "Dani" Hampson.
The former X Factor contestant shared an emotional message to Dani on social media. "My everyday person," he wrote on his Instagram Stories on July 26. "It's so lonely without you." Tom continued, "I miss the simple things. I miss you. I cannot remember the feeling of happiness or what life before felt like."
Tom's post included a photo of Danielle—who was just 34 years old at the time of her death—wearing a white jumpsuit and sipping on a cocktail. The singer concluded: "I love you till the end of time."
Danielle tragically passed away on June 18, the day the couple were set to get married.
A "completely broken" Tom announced her death in a heartbreaking Instagram post a couple days later.
"I can't believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani - my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life - passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning," read his June 20 Instagram post. "On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle."
In his post, Tom promised that he will wear what would have been his wedding ring as a sign of his "unconditional love" for Dani, who welcomed their son Bowie in October 2021.
"I honestly don't know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy," Tom continued. "I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud."