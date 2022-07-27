Nicole Shanahan Breaks Silence Over Allegation She Had Affair With Elon Musk

Watch : Elon Musk Seemingly Responds to Having Twin Babies

Nicole Shanahan, wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, denies she had an affair with Elon Musk.

On July 27, her lawyer released a statement in response to a Wall Street Journal report that cited unidentified sources as saying she had engaged in a brief affair with the Tesla CEO last December while separated from Brin, a claim Musk himself also recently denied.

Shanahan's attorney, Bryan Freedman, told NBC News, "Make no mistake, any suggestion that Nicole had an affair with Elon Musk is not only an outright lie but also defamatory."

In its July 24 report, the WSJ cited its sources as saying that the alleged affair prompted Brin to file for divorce from Shanahan earlier this year and also ended the tech billionaires' long friendship. In response to the article, Musk tweeted, "This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."