JoJo Siwa's Latest Makeup Look Will Make You Do a Double-Take

Jojo Siwa is bringing the drama...with her most recent look.
The Dance Moms alum showed off her glitzy and glowy makeup (quite literally!) on Instagram, as her face was completely covered in bright yellow jewels. Black and white diamonds wrapped around her eyes as well, creating the illusion that JoJo was wearing glasses.
She appeared to rock a theatrical look to coincide with her minions' vibe, a hashtag she used on her July 26 Instagram post.
"This is my favorite makeup I've ever done," the 19-year-old captioned her selfie, in which she wore a vibrant blue and yellow Gucci jacket that perfectly complemented her bedazzled face.
Paris Hilton, Kerry Washington and Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star Leigha Rose Sanderson all replied with heart-eyes emojis, while one follower wrote, "help pls say sike."
JoJo's electrifying style hasn't been the only thing to divide the internet this week.
On July 24, the internet sensation posted a TikTok about celebrities and the "categories" she'd place them in, such as a "celebrity crush" or the "coolest celebrity." At one point, JoJo flashed a photo of what appeared to be Fuller House's Candace Cameron Bure, naming her the "rudest celebrity" she's met.
Although JoJo hasn't publicly commented on her viral video, Candace posted an Instagram video about the situation, explaining she's since gotten in touch with JoJo through a mutual friend and they had a "great conservation."
According to Candace, JoJo gave her the "rudest celebrity" title because of an encounter she had with her about eight years ago.
"She said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old,'" Candace described of their conversation. "'And we were all on the red carpet and I had come up to you and I said, 'Can I have a picture with you?' and you said to me, ‘Not right now,' and then you proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'"
After hearing JoJo's story, Candace told the teen, "I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart. I didn't take a picture with you. Ugh! I feel crummy, I feel—JoJo, I'm so sorry."
Before concluding her video, Candace told her followers the biggest takeaway from the situation.
"The lesson we can learn is to be mindful of no matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage," she said. "Because our words matter and our actions matter and whether you have 50 million followers or 500 followers or five followers, we all influence the people around us."