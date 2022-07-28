Why Kerry Washington Still Feels Like She's Just Getting Started

Watch : How Kerry Washington Uses Olivia Pope as Inspiration

Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.

When Kerry Washington found out that she was nominated for four Emmys, she needed a minute. At least to make sure all her perishables were in the fridge.

"I was literally unpacking my groceries and my phone started exploding," the Scandal star recalled to E! News of that momentous summer morning in 2020. "I was like, 'What? Why is everybody calling me?'"

But though Washington is clear that she's not in this business for the plaudits, that achievement—recognition not only for acting in the Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere, but also as a producer on that, the Netflix movie American Son and the ABC special Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "All in the Family" and "Good Times"—was particularly gratifying.