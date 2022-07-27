See the First Glimpse of Dakota Johnson in Character on Sony's Madame Web Set

Watch : Dakota Johnson Reflects on "Psychotic" Fifty Shades Experience

These new photos of Dakota Johnson will officially have your spidey-senses tingling.

The Cha Cha Real Smooth star, 32, was recently spotted in Boston filming Sony Pictures' upcoming Spider-Verse installment Madame Web. In photos from set, Dakota can be seen sporting a fitted black t-shirt, light wash blue jeans and a pair of black Doc Martens.

The actress completed her superhero look with a black belt and a red leather jacket that has caught the attention of some Spider-Man fans online. Her flashy outerwear appears reminiscent of the coat worn by the Spider-Man character Julia Carpenter, who has donned the distinctive ensemble in the comics.

Julia was the second character to take up the title of Madame Web after clairvoyant Cassandra Webb. Throughout the comics, she has also operated as the second Spider-Woman and second Arachne.

In previous story arcs, Julia has been linked to Kraven the Hunter, another character that Sony Pictures has confirmed is getting his own origin film starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson.