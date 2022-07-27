See the First Glimpse of Dakota Johnson in Character on Sony's Madame Web Set

These new photos of Dakota Johnson will officially have your spidey-senses tingling.
The Cha Cha Real Smooth star, 32, was recently spotted in Boston filming Sony Pictures' upcoming Spider-Verse installment Madame Web. In photos from set, Dakota can be seen sporting a fitted black t-shirt, light wash blue jeans and a pair of black Doc Martens.
The actress completed her superhero look with a black belt and a red leather jacket that has caught the attention of some Spider-Man fans online. Her flashy outerwear appears reminiscent of the coat worn by the Spider-Man character Julia Carpenter, who has donned the distinctive ensemble in the comics.
Julia was the second character to take up the title of Madame Web after clairvoyant Cassandra Webb. Throughout the comics, she has also operated as the second Spider-Woman and second Arachne.
In previous story arcs, Julia has been linked to Kraven the Hunter, another character that Sony Pictures has confirmed is getting his own origin film starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
Rumors about Dakota's involvement in the project span all the way back to February, when E! News first learned that she was in talks to play the superhero.
In addition to Dakota, the Madame Web cast includes Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott and Mike Epps.
Directed by S.J. Clarkson, the film was written by Kerem Sanga alongside Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, who penned the script for Morbius starring Jared Leto.
It will join Sony's ongoing Spider-Verse series, which includes Tom Hardy's Venom films, Morbius and Kraven the Hunter.