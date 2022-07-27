13 Cute & Affordable Ballet Flats You Can Wear From the Office to an Airplane Starting at $8

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you haven't thought about wearing ballet flats in years, that's about to change. Lately, it seems as if more and more people have been trading in their heels for a pair of chic flats, and it's not hard to see why.
Ballet flats are easy to slip on, work with all types of outfits and can be worn pretty much all day without you needing to take them off. Although they may not be as exciting or controversial as other recent shoe trends, ballet flats have such an elegant and timeless look. These are shoes that'll never really go out of style, and you can wear ballet flats all year round. They're also the perfect shoes to wear at the office or while traveling.
Best part is, you don't need to spend a ton of money to get a new pair for your wardrobe. In fact, we found some really cute, top-rated options for under $50. If you want to start sporting ballet flats again, check out these budget-friendly options from Amazon, Target, Nordstrom and more.
Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat
These classic ballet flats from Amazon Essentials come in over 30 colors and patterns including faux leather black, bright poppy red, yellow gingham and snake. These have over 31,000 five-star reviews and numerous shoppers say these are the "best flats" around. They typically cost around $20, but you can find some on sale for as low as $13. If you want a solid pair of basic flats, these are the ones to get!
Amazon Essentials Women's Pointed-Toe Ballet Flat
If you like a more pointed-toe look, these ballet flats from Amazon Essentials are worth a look. There are currently 20 colors to choose from including brown, navy and rose gold. They have over 3,500 five-star reviews and reviewers love how comfortable they are. As one wrote, "These shoes are the first pair of comfortable flats I have owned. I'm a teacher and my feet swell from being on them all day. They are wide enough to not squeeze my feet, and the padding was amazing."
A New Day Rebecca Ballet Flats
These chic ballet flats from A New Day is currently available in black and brown, and features an easy to slip on design. One shopper wrote they get "so many compliments" and wore them for 13 hours with no issues. Some reviewers recommend sizing down for the best fit.
Lucky Brand Daneric Ballet Flat
The Lucky Brand Daneric Ballet Flats will give a nice pop of color to your outfit. It features a stylish square toe and a rectangular topline. Best part is, it's originally $69 but on sale now for $41.
Original Comfort by Dearfoams Misty Scalloped Knit Ballet Flat
When a pair of flats are made by Dearfoams, you just know they're going to be comfortable. These are made from flexible knit and feature a cute scalloped trim. There are 11 colors to choose from and some are even on sale for $25.
Lucky Brand Alba Skimmer
These stylish flats from Lucky Brand feature a lightly cushioned footbed that Nordstrom shoppers say are really comfortable. In fact, one reviewer wrote these were "probably the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn." There are several colors to choose from, and some options are on sale for $41.
LC Lauren Conrad Goldeneye Ballet Flats
These lovely ballet flats from LC Lauren Conrad are versatile and can be worn with anything from dresses to jeans. You can get them in black or blush.
Frank Mully Women’s Ballet Flat
If you want a pair of flats you can comfortably wear all day long, these Frank Mully ballet flats should be on your radar. Onne reviewer wrote, "It is so comfortable ladies, it's like wearing socks all day." There are over 30 colors and patterns to choose from and feature a knit upper, an elasticized top line and "ultra soft" lining. According to the brand, these were designed to give you a comfortable walking experience that's "just like walking on air."
London Rebel Slingback Ballet Flats
The slingback style of these ballet flats by London Rebel make them extra stylish. They're originally listed at $41, but you can get them on sale today for $8. Such an incredible deal!
Jessica Simpson Women's Mandayss Ballet Flat
These classy ballet flats from Jessica Simpson feature wide, elasticized crisscross straps inspired by pointe shoe ribbons, which make it totally unique. According to the brand, they were designed to be both cute and comfy, and it seems to live up to that based on the rave reviews. There are six colors to choose from, and they're on sale now for $38.
London Rag Women's Buckle Ballet Flats
For a pair of flats that really stand out, check out these buckle ballet flats from Kohl's. These come in bright red, gold and khaki.
RVROVIC Women Flat Shoes Knitted Ballet Flats
These cool patterned ballet flats are made with lightweight, breathable mesh knit. Amazon shoppers say these flats are super comfortable, and one even said they loved it so much, they're buying more. There are several patterns to choose from and they're pretty affordable at less than $30.
Vince Camuto Breliss Ballet Flat
A majority of reviewers rate these Vince Camuto ballet flats highly. As one recent reviewer wrote, "I bought these in three colors and wear them all the time. There was no breaking in period, they were perfect right out of the box. The leather is supple and very pretty." They're currently available in this versatile sandstone color. Plus, they're originally $99 but on sale now for $45.
