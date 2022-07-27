Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower Reflects on Mental Health Amid Sobriety Journey

Watch : Stranger Things Star Jamie Campbell Bower on Season 5 Spoilers

Jamie Campbell Bower is thankful to be where he is today.

In a deeply personal message, the Stranger Things actor opened up about his journey to sobriety on July 27. "12 and a half years ago I was in active addiction," Bower tweeted. "Hurting myself and those around me who I loved the most. It got so bad that eventually I ended up in a hospital for mental health. I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober."



The 33-year-old shared that although he has "made many mistakes" in his life, he now sees every day as an opportunity for growth. "For anyone who wakes up thinking, ‘oh god not again,' I promise you there's a way," he wrote. "I'm so grateful to be where I am, I'm so grateful to be sober. I'm so grateful to be. Remember, we are all works in progress."

The Twilight alum has been candid about his personal battles, especially in the music he wrote as frontman of the former London-based band Counterfeit.