Shawn Mendes Officially Cancels Tour Amid Mental Health Journey

Watch : Demi Lovato Supports Shawn Mendes After Postponing Tour

Shawn Mendes is prioritizing his health.

The "Treat You Better" singer announced on July 27 that he's canceled the remainder of the United States, United Kingdom and European dates on his Wonder World Tour. "As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn't totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me," the 23-year-old's message, posted to Twitter and Instagram, began. "I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away."

Mendes went on to note that, after speaking with his team and a group of health professionals, it became clear that he needs to take more time to "ground" himself and "come back stronger than ever."

"This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future," he added. "I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal."