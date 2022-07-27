Jimmy Kimmel and More Celebrate Norman Lear on his 100th Birthday

Watch : Jimmy Kimmel "Grateful" to Be Nominated With Every Talk Show

TV legend Norman Lear is celebrating his most inspiring achievement yet: He is now a centenarian.

The Emmy-winning comedy writer and producer, known for launching hit '70s sitcoms such as All in the Family, Maude, One Day at a Time, Good Times and The Jeffersons, celebrated his 100th birthday on July 27. A day earlier, he shared on Instagram a video of himself filmed by his daughter Kate, one of his six children, in which he reflects on "the miracle of being alive with everything that's available to us, and me, turning 100 tomorrow."

He continued, "Do you hear me? Tomorrow, I'm turning 100. That's as believable to me as today I'm 99."

Lear then shared his latest "breakfast thought," which came with a piece of advice about "living in the moment." He mused, "Treasure it. Use it. With love."

Lear's milestone birthday was met with a whole lot of love on social media, with several celebrities paying tribute.