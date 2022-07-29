Beyoncé's Renaissance: A Track by Track Breakdown

Watch : Beyonce Snuggles in Bed With All 3 Kids Ahead New Album

The Beyhive is buzzing.

Beyoncé's seventh studio album—her first solo record in more than six years—is finally here. Renaissance dropped July 29, and with it comes a new era chock-full of pulsating beats, unapologetic raunchiness, and most of all, a strong urge to hit the dance floor.

Recorded throughout the pandemic, Renaissance—which is just the first of a three-act project (!)—was Beyoncé's creative reprieve, she wrote in a special message shared to her website ahead of the album's release.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," she explained. "It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."