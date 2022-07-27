Untangling BeReal: The Latest Social Media App Taking Over Your Friend Group

Who Was It Founded By?

The app was developed in January 2020 in France by Alexis Barreyat, a former employee of Go Pro.



How Does It Work?

The app notifies users every day at a random time—which varies by country—that it's "time to Be Real." With that push notification, there is a two-minute timer for users to take a picture of whatever they're doing that moment (taking both a selfie and rear-facing photo). The catch is that you can only see what your friends are also doing if you post. To be clear, you can still post after your two minutes are up—but just know that your photo will be marked as "late."