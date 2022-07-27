The 18 Best Christmas in July Beauty Deals: $10 Picks from Tarte, Elemis, Too Faced, and More

This article is in partnership with QVC. The items featured were selected from QVC because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Do not wait until December to celebrate Christmas. It's never a bad time to get in the holiday spirit. Enjoy some holiday festivities in the summer by shopping some major deals from QVC's Christmas in July sale. There are so many great beauty products to shop at a can't-miss discount, with deals on top brands including Tarte, Elemis, Too Faced, Smashbox, Clinique, bareMinerals, Origins, Glamglow, and Philosophy.
If you are looking for jaw-dropping deals starting at $10, these are the best discounts from QVC's sought-after beauty sale. You can get ahead on your winter holiday shopping, treat yourself now, or a combination of both.
Eye Makeup Deals
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-Pc Mascara Set
This is the ideal gift for the mascara fanatics in your life. If you purchased all of these Tarte products individually, it would cost $96, but you can get this four-piece bundle for just $39. The Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-Pc Mascara Set includes four mascaras.
A QVC shopper raved, "This is the best mascara I have ever used and I have used many. I was skeptical because I have wasted my money many times with paying return fees for bad products. Not with this!!! It stays all day without flaking, makes my lashes so long and thick... Can't recommend this mascara enough. I will never change brands again!! Pleasantly surprised!"
Too Faced Christmas In The Alps Eye Shadow Palette
Create beautiful, monochromatic makeup with this Too Faced palette, which includes 12 eyeshadows and two blush shades. The eyeshadows include neutral and pink shades in satin, creamy, metallic, and matte finishes. Use these individually or layer them to create unique looks every time."
A fan of the palette said, "Love the colors of Too Faced eyeshadows! Never disappointed and I wear these colors all year around!"
Too Faced Travel Size Better Than Sex Mascara Ornament
This is one my favorite mascaras. You can judge if it lives up to its name, but I adore this one because I see such a major difference with just one coat. If I want to amp up the drama, it's very easy to layer too. It doesn't feel clumpy or flake off. You want to try out this mascara, buying this travel-size version is an affordable option, for sure.
Tarte Merry & Bright Quick Stick 4-pc Shadow Sticks
If you're tired of messy eyeshadow, a stick applicator is the way to go. These are easy to apply and blend, plus they have a beautiful pigment that you can build up to get your desired intensity. This set has four shades that you can wear separately, layer together, or apply side by side. There are so many options.
Skincare Deals
GLAMGLOW Get Unready With Me Set- 3 Sheet Masks
You deserve a night of indulgence and self-care, but if you don't have the time, you only need three minutes to use the GLAMGLOW Bubblesheet charcoal mask. These masks have a carbonated fizzy foam that the brand claims removes dirt, oil, and makeup. You can apply the mask over a damp face. All you need is three minutes. After you remove the mask, gently massage the excess product into the skin and rinse your face.
Peter Thomas Roth Mask-A-Holic 3.0
I buy this mask set annually, one for me and one for my mom and we are set for a full year of self-care. Peter Thomas Roth is one of my favorite skincare brands and this bundle has everything you need to soothe and moisturize your skin.
- Cucumber Gel Mask- This is great to calm down irritated skin. I also use it after a sunburn. Keep it in the fridge for an extra-refreshing experience.
- 24K Gold Mask- This mask gives me a nice luminous glow. According to the brand, this is great to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles too.
- Pumpkin Enzyme Mask- I use this once every other week to exfoliate my skin when it's dull and congested. My skin feels more even and fresh after I use it too.
- Cucumber Hydra-Gel Eye Patches- This is another beauty product that I like to keep in the fridge. It feels super hydrating and refreshing. I love to use these after a long night or to unwind before bed.
A QVC shopper said, "This is the first Peter Thomas Roth item I've purchased and used. Let me just say I saw an instant difference. It's been very humid and 90-103° for a couple months. I worked outside one day from 2p-10p & my skin was beyond dry so I used these masks. Night 1 water drench. Night 2 Cucumber face & eye. Night 3 water drench. My skin felt soft and looked very healthy. My makeup didn't clump or gather in areas of dry patches because they were gone!!! I used the pumpkin scrub this morning and will try the 24K gold tonight. I'm purchasing this again. Great as gift but I'm keeping it for myself!!!!"
Elemis Deep Cleansing & Exfoliating Facial Set
This three-piece set is all about exfoliation. If you're looking for smooth, even skin, here's what Elemis recommends:
- Use the Papaya Enzyme Peel twice a week. Apply a pea-sized amount to clean skin. Then rinse it off after 10-15 minutes.
- Skin Buff is another one that Elemis recommends using twice a week. Lightly massage it into damp skin with circular movements before you rinse it off.
- Herbal Lavender Repair Mask- Add this to your skincare routine to soothe and repair your skin.
A fan of the set raved, "I have only been using these as instructed for 2 weeks, I took a before picture of my skin just to see if it would make a difference, and within 2 weeks my spots have almost cleared up! The lavender face mask is by FAR the best one out of the 3."
Another reviewed, "I brought this not long ago but I've been using skin buff for a long time now so wanted to try something new, used the lavender one a few times now and my skin feels so much better, I used to suffer with flare ups from facial masks that were too harsh but this was great for my skin! Really reduced my redness as well!"
Glamglow Muds Just Want To Have Fun Set
If you like to switch up your skincare routine, this set has trial-size versions of popular skincare masks from GLAMGLOW and a headband. Here's what in the set:
- ThirstyMud Hydrating Treatment- This is a creamy mask that delivers intense hydration, according to the brand.
- YouthMud Glow Stimulating Treatment- This mask exfoliates the skin. Leave it on for about ten minutes to get softer, smoother skin, according to the brand.
- SuperMud Clearing Treatment- Glamglow recommends using this face mask one to three times a week to clear up breakouts
A QVC shopper said, "Fantastic set at an outstanding price. I just love GlamGlow products because they have made my face look brighter and younger."
Makeup Remover Deals
Clinique Take It All Off: Makeup Remover Set
You never want to run out of makeup remover. This two-for-one deal is tough to resist. This is a Clinique bestseller that you can use to remove face makeup, false eyelashes, long-lasting lipstick, and eye makeup—including waterproof mascara, according to the brand. Just shake up the bottle, but some on a cotton ball and wipe off your makeup. This is a super simple, yet effective product.
A loyal fan reviewed, "I have been using this for years. Works so good. Qvc price for a set of two is the best deal I have ever seen."
Another QVC shopper said, "This removed my eye makeup so quickly, easily and with less cotton rounds than other products I have used that cost twice as much. It did not irritate my eyes at all. I love it!"
Lipstick Deals
Smashbox Holidaze: Be Legendary Liquid Metal Lipstick
Sure, this is technically a Christmas lipstick, but a red lip works for so many occasions. Plus, you can use this one as a lipstick and a lip liner. Use the precision tip to line your lips, then fill in the rest with color.
"Rich bold color goes on really well and feels like nothing is on," a shopper reviewed.
Smashbox Always On Liquid Lip Vault
This set is a little pricey for a lot of us, but it really is a major discount and you're all set for lipstick with this super-sized value set. You get a wide variety of shades with this 15-piece set.
A fan of the set said, "The best lipstick collection hands down! Long lasting, non-drying, gorgeous, true to tones and with all the color variety that you need for any look any season. They're easy to apply and go on thin so you feel like you're not wearing any lipstick at all. With the pointy applicator tip lip liner is not necessary. This is my new makeup crush."
Another gushed, "I love these lipsticks! They're my favorite. They're so long lasting & so comfortable! Minimal transfer while eating or drinking. They're not drying but still matte. This is a great deal! Please make a vault with ALL the colors!"
Peter Thomas Roth Glow Getters Kit
Get your glow on with this Peter Thomas Roth set, which contains the Potent-C Vitamin C Bright and Plump Moisturizer and Pumpkin Enzyme Mask. This is a great daytime moisturizer, which brightens the skin, according to the brand. Apply the mask in a circular motion with wet hands. Leave it on for three to seven minutes, depending on how sensitive your skin is. Peter Thomas Roth recommends using this once or twice a week. This a great exfoliator that I've been using for years. It feels like a great reset for my skin and it seems like my hydrating products absorb much quicker after using this.
Philosophy Christmas in July Mega Size 64-Oz Shower Gel Duo W/Bag
Philosophy is famous for nourishing body products with fun scents and names. You can use this one product as a shampoo, shower gel, and bubble bath. This bundle includes two mega-size products at a major discount. These mega-sized shower gel is available at QVC in seven scents.
A QVC shopper said, "This is my first Philosophy purchase. I actually prefer bar soap, but my love for peppermint won the decision making and I purchased the 2- 64 oz on sale Christmas in July! I just love the product. Even my hair loves it! The peppermint smell is lovely and brings a smile when I engage with it. I will probably gift the 2nd bottle.... but maybe not!"
Tula Eye Balm Extravaganza 3 Piece Kit
Treat your eyes with a dose of hydration. This set includes:
- Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm- This great to get a dewy glow, according to the brand.
- Rose Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm- This is a cooling product that hydrates and reduces the appearance of wrinkles, per the brand.
- Power Swipe Day & Night Treatment Eye Balm Use this product at night before bed to hydrate your eye area, per the brand.
Value Set Deals
Too Faced Christmas in the Alps Eye & Lip Set
If you are interested in that Too Faced palette, you're going to love this set, which includes the eyeshadow/blush palette, a plumping lip gloss, and the iconic Better Than Sex mascara.
Origins GinZing Mascara, Eyeliner & MoisturizerTrio
This Origins set is part-makeup, part-skincare. This bundle has the Origins set has the GinZing Volumizing Mascara in Black, which is great to deliver voluminous lashes that won't fall flat at the end of the day. The Eye Defining Liner in Charcoal is easy to use. You don't have to pull or drag it along your eye lid. It just glides on super easily and it's incredibly blendable.
This set also has the GinZing Oil-Free Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer, which is a great daytime moisturizer in my opinion. It makes my skin feel hydrated, but it doesn't feel heavy on the skin. It absorbs pretty quickly too, which is something I appreciate, especially if I want to put on makeup after. I hate waiting around for my moisturizer to fully sink in. Origins is a great brand that I've trusted for years. This kit is perfect to stock up on your favorites.
Foundation Deals
bareMinerals Deluxe Original Foundation and Deluxe Bisque with Brushes
As someone with super reactive skin, I have tried so many different makeup products. If you're looking for a foundation that gives you buildable coverage without irritating your skin, I highly recommend the Original Loose Mineral Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15. You can create a natural-looking finish that lasts all day without feeling heavy on your skin. And if you haven't tried a powder concealer yet, you need to check this one out, especially if your skin tends to get oily. This applies as a powder and it blends into a smooth, creamy texture. This bundle comes with two brushes, so you have everything you need to create your ideal look.
A shopper said, "I always wear bareMinerals. This set is completely worth the money because the sizes are HUGE! These will last a long time."
A fan of the brand said, "This set is awesome.. I Love Bare Minerals. I have used it for 23 years now.. this new brush that comes with this set IS THE BEST BRUSH I HAVE EVER USED WITH MY BELOVED MINERALS. THANKS FOR SUCH A GREAT DEAL."
Fragrance Deals
Clinique Have A Little Happy Set
If you love a citrus scent, Clinique's Happy is a beautiful perfume. This set includes a perfume spray and a body cream with the same fragrance.
"I love this scent and have for years. This is an excellent value," a QVC shopper shared.
If you're looking for more great deals, don't miss this 50% discount on TanTowel's top-selling self-tanner wipes.