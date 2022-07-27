Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Shares Her Fix for a “Full-Looking Hairline” & More Beauty Secrets

We interviewed Scheana Shay because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Scheana is a paid spokesperson for Me Cosmetics. Some of the products featured are from her Scheana's product line, Viva Verano Lashes. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Vanderpump Rules OG Scheana Shay has been sharing her life with Bravo fans since 2013. Now, the reality TV veteran is discussing her experiences with postpartum hair loss, telling E! News, "I love being an open book and sharing my journey because people can relate to my story and it's important for them to know, they're not alone." Part of that journey includes becoming the first spokesperson for ME Cosmetics, a company founded by Camille Barretto, who has also experienced hair loss.
Scheana uses the ME Cosmetics Can't Stop Me Now Ultimate Scalp Foundation, which is a buildable pressed powder foundation that can be used to conceal bald spots and touch up sparse patches of hair, according to the brand.
In an exclusive interview, Scheana discusses her appreciation for scalp foundation, her new eyelash line, and the beauty must-haves she keeps in her bag, including a $6 eyeliner and products from Lala Kent's makeup line.
Scheana Shay Beauty Q&A
E!: What do you love about the Me Cosmetics Scalp Foundation? Do you have any user insights or tips for using it?
SS: The scalp foundation is so easy and quick to use which is one of the best things about it. It's sweat-resistant and water-resistant to last all day and night!
ME Cosmetics Can't Stop Me Now Ultimate Scalp Foundation
"If I'm wearing my hair back or parted, then you can bet that I have ME Cosmetics Scalp Foundation on. It is the best cover up for a perfect and full-looking hairline!"
E!: Your love of false eyelashes has been documented throughout Vanderpump Rules. Tell me about starting your own line and what makes these stand out from the other lash options out there.
SS: I think my packaging definitely makes them stand out. I wanted to go with a tropical rainbow vibe. I'm a sucker for cute packaging so with that PLUS an awesome product inside seemed like a good move for me. Our lashes are 100% vegan and cruelty free faux mink! We currently have 3 styles perfect for any occasion.
Viva Verano Lashes
"These are my favorite accessory. They come in three different styles, great for any occasion!"
E!: Name a beauty product that you never leave the house without.
SS: Powder!
Duo Lash Adhesive Dark
"The black Duo glue is my go-to glue to use with my Viva Verano lashes."
Duo's lash glue has 28,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kiss PowerFlex Precision Nail Glue
Scheana recommends this super affordable nail glue from Kiss.
E!: Is there a product that you've used forever that doesn't get the hype it deserves?
SS: The NYX Bronze eyeliner pencil. It's so good!
NYX Professional Makeup Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil, Bronze
"The NYX Bronze eyeliner pencil is perfect for day or night."
This eyeliner has 5-star Amazon reviews and 1,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
E!: Do you have a favorite beauty product under $15?
SS: L'Oréal Voluminous Mascara has always been my go-to! It's just the best mascara and you can buy it anywhere!
L'Oréal Voluminous Original Mascara
"This mascara is inexpensive, yet it's a product with amazing quality."
This mascara comes in several shades and it has 54,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: A nude/pink lip with liner seems to be your signature look. What products do you use to get that perfect shade and what do you love about those products?
SS: Give Them Lala beauty has so many great shades and I love how smooth the lips go on!
Give Them Lala Beauty Products
"Give Them Lala has my go-to lip look for literally everything!"
Scheana Shay Shares What in Her Bag
Free People Stunner Angled Square Sunglasses
Scheana recommends these chic, square sunglasses from Free People in black. They also come in orange and beige.
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12 Hour Blush
"My go-to shade is the Blushing Bride."
This blush comes in 10 shades. It has 363.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 1,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer
"I love how it has the spooly and pencil in one!"
This eyebrow pencil comes in 12 shades. It has 8,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 235.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Apple AirPods
"I always have AirPods on me because you never know when you will need to listen to something privately while out and about. The tea goes down in the audio messages!"
Apple AirPods have 78,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Scheana Shay's Go-To Bag
Peta + Jain Jaden Bag
"Peta + Jain has my favorite bags! There are so many different styles and colors that go with any outfit, any day or night!"
This bag comes nine beautiful colorways.
