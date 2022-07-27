Inside Brad Pitt’s New $40 Million Home in Beachy Carmel, California

Watch : Brad Pitt's Life in the Spotlight: "E! THS" Recap

Brad Pitt has got some new old digs.

The 53-year-old actor has reportedly put down $40 million for a historic home overlooking the ocean in the Carmel Highlands along California's central coast, according to public records, per the Wall Street Journal.

The buff-side property—named the D.L. James House after its original owner—dates to around 1918 and was designed by 20th-century architect Charles Sumner Greene, according to The Gamble House, an organization dedicated to the work of architectural firm Greene & Greene.

The group describes the home as being built from locally quarried sandstone and granite, noting that Greene designed the outer walls to appear as if they were "growing out of the cliffs." It also boasts arched bay windows, a tiled Mediterranean-style roof and sweeping views of the sea.

Local agents told the WSJ that the $40 million sale is one of the priciest ever closed in the Carmel area. However, the outlet notes that records show that the property was never publicly listed for sale.