Candace Cameron Bure Apologizes for Breaking JoJo Siwa’s "11-Year-Old Heart" After TikTok Drama

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure Fires Back at Wedding Attire Critics

Candace Cameron Bure is clearing the air.

The Full House star took to Instagram to "talk about the JoJo situation" after JoJo Siwa posted on TikTok that Candace was the "rudest celebrity" she has ever met.

In her July 26 video, Candace noted that she was "shocked" when she saw JoJo's July 24 TikTok. She said she worked to get into contact with the 19-year-old because she had "no idea" where JoJo's claim came from.

According to Candace, she and JoJo had a "great conservation," during which JoJo said "she didn't think this was going to go viral" and told Candace she "didn't think it was a big deal."

The Fuller House star recalled telling the dancer, "Well, it was a big deal, but what did I do to you? Because I only remember that we met at The Kelly Clarkson Show and that went really great."

Candace went on to share that JoJo "didn't want to tell me because she said it's so silly."