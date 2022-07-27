Constance Wu Returns to Instagram After Being "Off the Grid" for Years

Fresh off an Instagram hiatus.
After stepping away from the spotlight for several years to focus on her mental health, Constance Wu got back on the 'gram to reflect on what she called a "wonderful experience and an incredible film."
"While I was off the grid recovering, I took a little break from my acting career. But during that time I did do a couple select small projects with people I love and trusted," she began her Instagram message on July 25. "I Was a Simple Man was one of those projects."
Constance, 40, shared that the film—which is now available for streaming on Criterion—premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year, but she didn't promote it to her fans as she "wasn't on social media back when it came out."
"But now that I'm back on here for a bit, wanted to share this beautiful film by my dear friend @makotoyogi who I love and admire very much," she continued, tagging director Christoper Makoto Yogi. "Loved the cast and crew and heart of this experience."
The film follows a dying man in Oahu named Masao (Steve Iwamoto), while Constance plays his late wife, Grace, per the New Yorker.
Earlier this month, Constance broke her social media silence after three absence, sharing that she attempted suicide following the backlash that came when she voiced her disappointment that her show Fresh Off the Boat had been renewed back in May 2019.
"I felt awful about what I said and when a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I'd become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn't even deserve to live anymore," she tweeted on July 14. "Looking back, it's surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that's what happened."
The Crazy Rich Asians star said a friend found her and rushed her to the ER, which ended up saving her life. Following the "scary incident," she put her career on hold to focus on her mental health.
Now, three years into her healing journey, Constance—who welcomed a daughter in 2020—said she finally feels ready to dip her toes back into the social media scene, "thanks to a little break from Hollywood and a lot of therapy."
"I feel OK enough to venture back on here (at least for a little bit)," she concluded her tweet. "And even though I'm scared, I've decided that I owe it to the me-of-3-years-ago to be brave and share my story so that it might help someone with theirs."