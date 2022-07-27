JoJo Siwa Reveals “Bald Spot” and Stress Rash From Dance Moms Days

Watch : JoJo Siwa's BEST Moments on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution

JoJo Siwa is sharing how being on Dance Moms affected her emotionally and physically.

The Dancing With the Stars alum shared a video of herself on TikTok with a bald spot on the side of her head. In the July 26 video, she wrote, "When someone notices my bald spot and wonders where it's from...," with the clip cutting to a montage of photos of a young JoJo when she was on the Lifetime show.

In the caption, she explained that the "stress rash on my head" when she was on Dance Moms led her to have "no more hair there."

When a user questioned whether the bald spot was because of the tight ponytails she used to wear, JoJo clarified why she was missing hair.

"No, it's actually not from the ponytails, because if it was from my ponytails—considering it went on this side—it would be this," she said in another video, while pointing to the other side of her head. "When I was little, I had a really bad stress rash right here on Dance Moms, and I would pick at it all day long."