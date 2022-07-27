Exclusive

Watch Maya Rudolph and Kym Whitley Dance to Boyz II Men's "Motownphilly" in Loot Sneak Peek

In this exclusive clip from the July 29 episode of Apple TV+'s Loot, Maya Rudolph convinces Kym Whitley to dance to a Boyz II Men classic. Watch them show off their moves here.

By Daniel Trainor Jul 27, 2022 4:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesMaya RudolphCelebrities
Watch: Loot Exclusive: Rene and Maya Bust a Move

Maya Rudolph and Kym Whitley have us ready to get down.

The iconic actresses dance to Boyz II Men's 1991 jam "Motownphilly" in this exclusive clip from the July 29 episode of Apple TV+'s Loot

In the episode, Whitley guest stars as Renee, Molly's (Ruoldph) cousin. "She's an intimidating, no-nonsense, tough cookie," according to the streamer. "She and Molly were very close as kids but drifted apart when Molly got married."

It's not all movin' and groovin', though—at least not initially.

As the song comes over the speakers at a party, Molly tries to inspire Renee to get up from her card game.

"Uh oh, what's that song? You remember this one, Renee?" she says as she begins to imitate the moves of the legendary boy band. "That summer we listened to it over and over again and made everybody watch us do this dance?"

Renee, however, cannot be bothered to look up from her card game.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

"Come on, Renee. This is a two-person dance," Molly pleads. "I can't do it by myself. Unless you forgot."

Those are fighting words. 

Renee gets up from her game of spades and joins in, telling Molly, "I would never forget how to do this."

Loot follows Molly, a woman who inherits billions after her tech CEO husband, played by Adam Scott, cheats on her with a woman half her age.

The show, which also stars Joel Kim Booster, Ron FunchesMichaela Jaé Rodriguez and Nat Faxon, was recently renewed for a second season

Apple TV+

Dance to "Motownphilly" alongside Rudolph and Whitley when the new episode of Loot premieres July 29 on Apple TV+.

Trending Stories

1

Good Girls' Retta Raises Eyebrows With Cancellation Comments

2

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to JoJo Siwa: "What Did I Do to You?"

3

Top Chef's Howard "Howie" Kleinberg Dead at 46

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Good Girls' Retta Raises Eyebrows With Cancellation Comments

2

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to JoJo Siwa: "What Did I Do to You?"

3

Top Chef's Howard "Howie" Kleinberg Dead at 46

4

All the Bombshells From Audrina Patridge's New Memoir, Choices

5

Jamie Campbell Bower Reflects on Mental Health Amid Sobriety Journey