Watch Maya Rudolph and Kym Whitley Dance to Boyz II Men's "Motownphilly" in Loot Sneak Peek

Watch : Loot Exclusive: Rene and Maya Bust a Move

Maya Rudolph and Kym Whitley have us ready to get down.

The iconic actresses dance to Boyz II Men's 1991 jam "Motownphilly" in this exclusive clip from the July 29 episode of Apple TV+'s Loot.

In the episode, Whitley guest stars as Renee, Molly's (Ruoldph) cousin. "She's an intimidating, no-nonsense, tough cookie," according to the streamer. "She and Molly were very close as kids but drifted apart when Molly got married."

It's not all movin' and groovin', though—at least not initially.

As the song comes over the speakers at a party, Molly tries to inspire Renee to get up from her card game.

"Uh oh, what's that song? You remember this one, Renee?" she says as she begins to imitate the moves of the legendary boy band. "That summer we listened to it over and over again and made everybody watch us do this dance?"

Renee, however, cannot be bothered to look up from her card game.