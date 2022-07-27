Watch Maya Rudolph and Kym Whitley Dance to Boyz II Men's "Motownphilly" in Loot Sneak Peek

Maya Rudolph and Kym Whitley have us ready to get down.
The iconic actresses dance to Boyz II Men's 1991 jam "Motownphilly" in this exclusive clip from the July 29 episode of Apple TV+'s Loot.
In the episode, Whitley guest stars as Renee, Molly's (Ruoldph) cousin. "She's an intimidating, no-nonsense, tough cookie," according to the streamer. "She and Molly were very close as kids but drifted apart when Molly got married."
It's not all movin' and groovin', though—at least not initially.
As the song comes over the speakers at a party, Molly tries to inspire Renee to get up from her card game.
"Uh oh, what's that song? You remember this one, Renee?" she says as she begins to imitate the moves of the legendary boy band. "That summer we listened to it over and over again and made everybody watch us do this dance?"
Renee, however, cannot be bothered to look up from her card game.
"Come on, Renee. This is a two-person dance," Molly pleads. "I can't do it by myself. Unless you forgot."
Those are fighting words.
Renee gets up from her game of spades and joins in, telling Molly, "I would never forget how to do this."
Loot follows Molly, a woman who inherits billions after her tech CEO husband, played by Adam Scott, cheats on her with a woman half her age.
The show, which also stars Joel Kim Booster, Ron Funches, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Nat Faxon, was recently renewed for a second season.
Dance to "Motownphilly" alongside Rudolph and Whitley when the new episode of Loot premieres July 29 on Apple TV+.