What Olivia Rodrigo's Rising Fame Means for Her Future on HSM:TM:TS

We couldn't be happier for Olivia Rodrigo and her growing music career. But does that mean she's soarin', flyin' away from the show that gave her a big break?

In an exclusive interview with E! News, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle weighed in on Olivia's superstardom and teased what it means for season four of the series.

"I go one season at a time these days," Tim said of HSM:TM:TS' future. "Disney picked up season four faster than I think they've picked up anything. We hadn't even aired season three."

In regards to Olivia, who is the current reigning Best New Artist recipient for the Grammys, her character Nini Salazar-Roberts will appear in the upcoming season three, but in a limited capacity.

But will she return for season four? Tim simply told E! News, "I haven't quite gotten to that conversation yet. Anyone with an Internet connection knows that Olivia has had a really big year and she deserves it. I have a feeling, if I were her, I'd want to explore the opportunities in this music industry that has embraced her in such a big way."

Because of this, Tim noted that HSM:TM:TS is interested in "telling new stories with our OG Wildcats." Nonetheless, he isn't ruling out Olivia's future participation, adding, "But I never say never."