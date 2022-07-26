Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Praises "Coolest" Mom After JoJo Siwa Calls Her Rude

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Talk Filming Movies Together

Natasha Bure is showing some love for her mom.

The 23-year-old, who is the daughter of Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure, took to Instagram to praise her parents two days after JoJo Siwa posted that Candace was the "rudest celebrity" she has met.

"I wanna be them when I grow up," Natasha wrote on July 26, without referencing JoJo's post. "God gave me the coolest Mama & Papa. Could take pictures of them all day long."

Following Natasha's post, which featured three photos of Candace and Valeri at a restaurant, the Full House star took to the comment section to write, "I love you baby. My girl. Forever and ever."

On July 24, JoJo shared a TikTok where she quickly flashed a photo of a celebrity based on the different category she would place them in, such as "celebrity crush" or "coolest celebrity." In the clip, JoJo chose a picture of Candace on her famed sit-com for the title of for the title of "rudest celebrity I've met…"