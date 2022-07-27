Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: Shop These Recently Restocked Items Before They Sell Out Again

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you love shopping top fashion and beauty brands like Free People, Good American, NARS, Olaplex or Charlotte Tilbury, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is definitely one you don't want to miss. But as with all big sales, items from popular brands like the ones we just listed typically sell out quick. Jeans, shoes, beauty sets and pretty anything cute and affordable tend to sell out the fastest.

If you missed out on something you had your eye on and you've been wondering, "Does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale restock?" we've got great news.

We've been on the anniversary sale ever since they opened to cardholders, and we've noticed that yes, quite a few sold out items have been restocked. For instance, these chic cowboy booties from Free People in the distressed tan color have sold out and restocked in certain sizes several times. This stylish, $50 menswear-inspired blazer from Topshop also recently restocked in black. At one point, we even saw the super popular BÉIS weekend bag, that got sold out before the sale even opened to the public, get restocked with a very limited number of items available.

While you may not see any real major restocks during the sale, you may get lucky and find that items you wanted are back in stock in the size and/or color you need. We've rounded up some recently restocked items at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Be sure to shop now before they sell out once again.