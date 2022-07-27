Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: Shop These Recently Restocked Items Before They Sell Out Again

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you love shopping top fashion and beauty brands like Free People, Good American, NARS, Olaplex or Charlotte Tilbury, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is definitely one you don't want to miss. But as with all big sales, items from popular brands like the ones we just listed typically sell out quick. Jeans, shoes, beauty sets and pretty anything cute and affordable tend to sell out the fastest.
If you missed out on something you had your eye on and you've been wondering, "Does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale restock?" we've got great news.
We've been on the anniversary sale ever since they opened to cardholders, and we've noticed that yes, quite a few sold out items have been restocked. For instance, these chic cowboy booties from Free People in the distressed tan color have sold out and restocked in certain sizes several times. This stylish, $50 menswear-inspired blazer from Topshop also recently restocked in black. At one point, we even saw the super popular BÉIS weekend bag, that got sold out before the sale even opened to the public, get restocked with a very limited number of items available.
While you may not see any real major restocks during the sale, you may get lucky and find that items you wanted are back in stock in the size and/or color you need. We've rounded up some recently restocked items at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Be sure to shop now before they sell out once again.
Free People The Way Home Shorts
Free People's The Way Home Shorts sell out at regular price all the time. During the early access portion of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, a yellow version of these shorts sold out super quick. But now's your chance to snag them in this fun colorful print! It's originally $50, but you can get it on sale today for $33. Sizes range from XS to XL.
Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot
These stylish water resistant Chelsea boots from Caslon are so popular, sizes keep selling out. It's available in five colors including burgundy and beige sand, and you can get a pair on sale for $70.
Yves Saint Laurent The Slim Velvet Radical Duo
Be sure to snag this duo of highly pigmented and super creamy lipsticks from Yves Saint Laurent. This exclusive beauty set is valued at $78, but you can get it for $50.
Rag & Bone Retro Sneaker
These retro-cool sneakers by Rag & Bone were completely sold out at one point during the sale. Now there are currently four colors available with a few sizes left. Be sure to snag a pair ASAP.
Free People Free Throw Crop Tank
According to Nordstrom shoppers, the Free Throw Crop Tank is comfy, flattering and even lifts without the use of a bra. Be sure to snap up this trendy fuchsia option before it sells out! You can get it on sale today for $20.
Topshop Women's Knit Blazer
This cozy menswear-inspired knit blazer is a highly versatile piece you'll be wearing on repeat once fall rolls around. It's originally $84, but it's on sale today for $50. The black blazer sold out pretty fast but there currently some sizes available to shop. If you miss out on the black this time around, the grey is just as cute!
NARS Afterglow Lip Balm Trio
This set of hydrating lip balms from NARS is such a great deal at under $50, it won't stay in stock for too long!
Free People New Frontier Chelsea Boot
These gorgeous Western-inspired boots from Free People keep getting sold out in the distressed tan color and it's not hard to see why. It's stylish, versatile and such a good deal at $110.
MAC Boldly Bare Essential Lipwear Set
For just $35, you can snag this limited-edition three-piece set featuring a best-selling MAC lipstick, lip pencil and lip gloss to create the perfect nude or pink lip.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Sneaker
Like other shoes on this list, these platform sneakers from Converse were completely sold out in every size. We recommend snagging this before it sells out again!
Looking for more great Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals to shop? Check out these activewear deals from Nike, Alo and more.