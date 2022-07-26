What It Would Take for Kim Richards to Return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Watch : Andy Cohen Talks Kim Richards' Bunny Return Insult

Everybody loves a comeback.

And while many Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans would be thrilled to see the return of Kim Richards, she's not so sure it's a good idea—even after Andy Cohen apparently called her to broach the subject earlier this year. As Kim told E! News at Kathy Hilton's special RHOBH screening with MenoLabs, "Having Andy call me was big. I know it was big for him to make the call, so I didn't want to say 'no,' because it wasn't 'no,' it just it wasn't the time for me."

She admitted that she still doesn't know if it's time, but should Kim ever actually return, she has one major stipulation. "I came into this very respected in my business," Kim began. "And of course I made mistakes, but I didn't feel respected by the people that I was working with any longer and then that wasn't okay for me. I've worked hard to love and respect myself today, so if I go back, I just have to feel that respect again."