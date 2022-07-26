Why Katie Holmes Thinks a Dawson’s Creek Reboot is a Bad Idea

Watch : Adrian Grenier on "Dawson's Creek" Rumors

Don't get your hopes up for a return to Capeside.

Dawson's Creek star Katie Holmes, who played Joey Potter for six seasons from 1998 to 2003, said she isn't interested in jumping onboard the TV reboot bandwagon.

"I'm so grateful for that experience," Katie told Screen Rant July 25. "We've definitely talked about it over the years, but I feel like that show captured that time period and that time in all of our lives."

According to Holmes, her fellow cast mates—including James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson—agree with the assessment.

"I think it's great that you are nostalgic for it. So am I. But it's like, do we want to see them not at that age?," the 43-year-old argued. "We all decided we don't actually." (Not to mention, Michelle's character—spoiler—died at the end of the series.)

Jackson, who played Pacey Witter, said that he doesn't even want to participate in a televised reunion, much like the Friends cast did in May 2021.