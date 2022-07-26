Is Former Trump Staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin Joining The View? ABC Says...

Watch : Joy Behar FALLS After Chair Mishap on "The View"

Daytime's most high-profile vacancy might have finally been filled.

While ABC is staying num about a potential addition to The View, with a network spokesperson telling E!, "We do not have a co-host announcement to make at this time. Stay tuned," Variety reported July 26 that former Donald Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin is taking the open spot on the panel for the show's 26th season in the fall.

The spot reserved for a conservative co-host has remained empty since Meghan McCain left The View in July 2021.

In the time since, the seat has seen a rotating roster of guest hosts, including Griffin, Utah congresswoman Mia Love, Carly Fiorina, Condoleezza Rice and former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson.

Former political strategist Ana Navarro, who has served as a guest co-host once a week since 2018, reportedly hoped to make her position permanent, with Deadline reporting she's "disappointed that she wasn't selected."

Griffin will join an existing View panel of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines.