Why Lea Michele Has Never Watched Cory Monteith's Glee Tribute Episode

Some moments are too hard to relive.

On July 20, Lea Michele kicked off her tour, "An Evening With Lea Michele: Life in Music," and her long-awaited return to the stage featured an emotional tribute to Cory Monteith, who passed away in 2013. During the concert, the actress made a speech before she she sang Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love," which she performed in a special episode of Glee dedicated to Cory after his death.

Lea—who had been dating the actor at the time—revealed that Glee creator Ryan Murphy asked her to choose the song her character (Rachel Berry) would sing in Cory's tribute episode for his character, Finn Hudson.

"I don't even remember what I was listening to at the time. Like, nothing. I was just in such a hole," Lea admitted during her show. "I'm grateful that [Murphy] asked me. Because it needed to be something that felt real for me."