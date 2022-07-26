Simone Biles' Clothing Collection Passes the Test for Style, Inspiration, and Confidence

We interviewed Simone Biles because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Simone is a paid spokesperson for Athleta. The products featured are from her Athleta collection E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Simone Biles believes that "courage is a superpower." It's one of her personal mantras, which she incorporated into her Athleta Girl clothing collection, co-designing a hoodie with those words on it. In fact, Simone shared personal notes and words of affirmation sewed into all of the pieces from her drop. The Olympian told E! News, "Those affirmations are some of the things that I used growing up and things that my parents have told me."

Simone explained, "We incorporated these notes so kids could see it. It's kind of like they're getting a hug from me or I'm a voice on their shoulder encouraging them to use their superpowers. Those daily reminders will help them feel confident and comfortable, especially going back to school because it can be a hard time." The gymnast encourages kids to "continue to use their voice and celebrate being unique."

The Athleta Girl x Simone Biles collection was thoughtfully designed with those notes of encouragement, reversible two-in-one garments, fabric with UPF sun protection, and a jacket that transforms into a crossbody bag. Simone wants the collection to remind girls that they can "accomplish anything they put their minds to." In an exclusive E! interview, Simone talked about her mission to inspire the next generation and she discussed some of her favorite pieces from the collection.

Simone said, "I just hope that the girls love it. I think they will." They absolutely will.