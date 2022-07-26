Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take PDA to the Next Level During Montecito Beach Day

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Post-Hospital Beach Day

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going back where it all began.

Nine months after getting engaged on the beach in Montecito, Calif., the couple returned to the site of their proposal for a PDA packed outing.

In the July 24 photos, the couple can been seeing rolling around the sand and smooching as the Poosh founder lay on top of her husband.

The following day, Kourtney, 43, shared a series of snaps on Instagram, captioned "once upon a weekend" from their romantic beach day. Pics included a gorgeous ocean view from a balcony, a rose covered bed and one of the couple holding hands while walking down a road at sunset.

Travis, 46, sweetly commented on this wife's post, "I never want to stop making memories with you."

The Blink-182 drummer also shared two intimate moments from the weekend on his own Instagram, including a pic of the newlyweds snuggling on a beach chair and and a sweet snap from his POV of Kourtney laying on top of him on the beach.