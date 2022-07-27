Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Fall Must-Have Styles Starting at $10

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether it's the best styles to add to your work wardrobe, deals under $35, or affordable shoe finds, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale always delivers. But our favorite part about this sale? It always happens at the perfect time of year when we're starting to think about our fall wardrobes. Now is the perfect time to stock up on the trendiest styles for the upcoming changing weather.
This fall, we expect to see trending preppy styles, cargo pants, light-wash baggy jeans, and chic long dresses reigning supreme. Nordstrom is helping us prepare by putting all of these styles on sale so we can stay on-trend this fall. No more "I have nothing to wear" because we've rounded up 16 styles that are on sale now at Nordstrom.
Scroll below for the perfect jeans, sweaters, and maxi dresses from brands like Free People, Reformation, and more with prices starting at just $10.
BP. High Waist Straight Leg Cargo Jeans
Cargo pants are trending, and they're here to stay for fall. Get your hands on these adorable ones now while they're on sale.
BP. Retro Oversize Cotton Blend Cardigan
You're going to want to hop on the preppy trend this fall, as it's going to be everywhere. This cardigan is the perfect way to do so, and it's 71% off now.
Topshop Chuck Long Sleeve Textured Stretch Cotton Poplin Dress
This is the perfect chic dress for fall. It also comes in a gorgeous green color that's discounted even more than the black one.
BP. Women's Oversize Snap Front Henley Top
This top is 60% off now, and we think it'll be your go-to basic this fall.
BP. Easy Crewneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Who doesn't love a sweater dress for fall? This one is 63% off now.
Free People Maggie Ripped Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
We love a discounted Free People style. These cool-girl jeans are 40% off now.
Reformation Micah Balloon Sleeve Linen Blouse
We also love a Reformation deal, as sales on their styles are rare. This chic top is 40% off now.
Caslon Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Cotton Tee
Here's another great fall basic to throw under your fall coats, and it's only $10.
All Saints Rina Long Sleeve Dress
How chic is this All Saints dress? Take half off this designer look.
Levi's 501® High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
We don't think Levi's jeans will ever go out of style. Get these straight-fit jeans for 40% off.
Skims Cozy Knit Pants
Discounts on Skims styles don't come around often. The softest, chicest lounge pants are 40% off now.
Zella Coastal Pocket Joggers
Stay cozy this fall and take 50% off these joggers.