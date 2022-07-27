Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Fall Must-Have Styles Starting at $10

These Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals will keep you on-trend and under-budget. Stock up now for the fall season ahead.

By Carly Shihadeh Jul 27, 2022 11:00 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionE! InsiderNordstrom Anniversary Sale
E-comm: NAS Fall TrendsNordstrom

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether it's the best styles to add to your work wardrobe, deals under $35, or affordable shoe finds, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale always delivers. But our favorite part about this sale? It always happens at the perfect time of year when we're starting to think about our fall wardrobes. Now is the perfect time to stock up on the trendiest styles for the upcoming changing weather.

This fall, we expect to see trending preppy styles, cargo pants, light-wash baggy jeans, and chic long dresses reigning supreme. Nordstrom is helping us prepare by putting all of these styles on sale so we can stay on-trend this fall. No more "I have nothing to wear" because we've rounded up 16 styles that are on sale now at Nordstrom. 

Scroll below for the perfect jeans, sweaters, and maxi dresses from brands like Free People, Reformation, and more with prices starting at just $10. 

read
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: Best Deals on Work Wear Including Under $50 Blazers, Pants, Shoes & More

BP. High Waist Straight Leg Cargo Jeans

Cargo pants are trending, and they're here to stay for fall. Get your hands on these adorable ones now while they're on sale.

$55
$44
Nordstrom

BP. Retro Oversize Cotton Blend Cardigan

You're going to want to hop on the preppy trend this fall, as it's going to be everywhere. This cardigan is the perfect way to do so, and it's 71% off now.

$69
$20
Nordstrom

Trending Stories

1

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to JoJo Siwa: "What Did I Do to You?"

2

All the Bombshells From Audrina Patridge's New Memoir, Choices

3

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Take Beach PDA to the Next Level

Topshop Chuck Long Sleeve Textured Stretch Cotton Poplin Dress

This is the perfect chic dress for fall. It also comes in a gorgeous green color that's discounted even more than the black one.

$84
$59
Nordstrom

BP. Women's Oversize Snap Front Henley Top

This top is 60% off now, and we think it'll be your go-to basic this fall. 

$35
$14
Nordstrom

BP. Easy Crewneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

Who doesn't love a sweater dress for fall? This one is 63% off now.

$49
$18
Nordstrom

Free People Maggie Ripped Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

We love a discounted Free People style. These cool-girl jeans are 40% off now.

$78
$47
Nordstrom

Reformation Micah Balloon Sleeve Linen Blouse

We also love a Reformation deal, as sales on their styles are rare. This chic top is 40% off now.

$148
$89
Nordstrom

Caslon Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Cotton Tee

Here's another great fall basic to throw under your fall coats, and it's only $10.

$25
$10
Nordstrom

All Saints Rina Long Sleeve Dress

How chic is this All Saints dress? Take half off this designer look. 

$149
$75
Nordstrom

Levi's 501® High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

We don't think Levi's jeans will ever go out of style. Get these straight-fit jeans for 40% off.

$98
$59
Nordstrom

Skims Cozy Knit Pants

Discounts on Skims styles don't come around often. The softest, chicest lounge pants are 40% off now.

$88
$53
Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond One-Shoulder Thermal Knit Sweater

We love a one-shoulder sweater for the cooler days ahead.

$59
$42
Nordstrom

NYDJ Marilyn Straight Leg Jeans

It's time to stock up on classic jeans before colder days arrive, and these ones are 40% off now.

$119
$72
Nordstrom

Everyday Open Front Cardigan

We think this baby blue color will be trending this fall, so rock the trend and stay cozy with this cardigan.

$79
$56
Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Plaid Boyfriend Shirt

A must-add to any fall wardrobe? The perfect oversized flannel. 

$59
$48
Nordstrom

Zella Coastal Pocket Joggers

Stay cozy this fall and take 50% off these joggers.

$49
$25
Nordstrom

Up next: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 35 Best Deals Under $35: Kate Spade, Barefoot Dreams, Free People, UGG & More

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to JoJo Siwa: "What Did I Do to You?"

2

All the Bombshells From Audrina Patridge's New Memoir, Choices

3

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Take Beach PDA to the Next Level

4

Instagram Plans to Improve After Kylie Jenner Compares App to TikTok

5

Shahs of Sunset's Mike Shouhed Charged With Domestic Violence