Joshua Bassett Reacts to Rumors of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens' High School Musical Return

High School Musical fans may think a major reunion is on the horizon, but Joshua Bassett wouldn't bet on it.
The actor, who stars in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, has seen Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens' recent social media nods to the 2006 film. But as for what it means for the franchise, he's just as in the dark as fans.
"Listen, I can't say anything," Bassett exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on July 26. "But all I will say is I was just as confused as you are. I don't know what's going on with that."
The actors—who played Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez in the original film series—recently sent the Internet into a frenzy after they each shared a pic of themselves outside of the film's iconic East High School, 16 years after HSM premiered on Disney Channel.
Fans will have to wait to see if Zac and Vanessa pop up in the upcoming third season of HSM:TM:TS—which returns July 27—but the new season does guest star HSM alum Corbin Bleu, who played Chad Danforth in the musical film trilogy.
Basset said working alongside the HSM vet was a "fun" experience and also shared the words of wisdom Bleu passed down to the franchise's second generation of stars.
"The main lesson that I think a lot of us took away from him that he would say a lot is to really listen to the other actors," the 21-year-old told Daily Pop's Loni Love and Adam Rippon. "I think a lot of times you can be so in your head and so worried about your performance, and he was like, 'Just listen.' And then you take all the pressure off yourself, and you're actually engaged with the other people."
Bleu also shared some basketball tips with the cast, though according to Bassett, the 33-year-old doesn't possess his character's athletic talents IRL. "He's not the best basketball player at all," Bassett joked. "I was like, 'You're Chad Danforth. What do you mean you can't play basketball?'"
The show's third season—which also guest stars JoJo Siwa and Jesse Tyler Ferguson—will see the Wildcats travel to Camp Shallow Lake for the summer. After an emotional breakup with girlfriend Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) last season, Bassett told Daily Pop what's in store for his character Ricky in the new episodes.
"Where we meet him is he's sort of breaking away from a lot of heartbreak and a lot of different things going on," he revealed. "He's like, 'This summer is a summer of fun, and I'm ready to just enjoy myself and finally be free.'"
Check out the full interview above.
Season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premieres Wednesday, July 27 on Disney+.