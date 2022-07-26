Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Beat the Heat in Matching White Tees

Walking hand-in-hand, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney showcased their coordinated style during a recent afternoon outing in New York City.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney twinned in a wardrobe staple.

The new parents, who welcomed their first child together almost three months ago, recently enjoyed an afternoon outing in New York City. Walking hand-in-hand on July 25, the couple stayed cool during the heatwave by wearing breezy white tees.

The Hunger Games actress styled the classic piece with loose wide-leg trousers in a summery beige color, tortoiseshell-printed sunnies and black sandals. She rounded out the ensemble with a small brown handbag. Cooke also kept his attire simple, wearing navy blue pants, black and white sneakers and matching shades.

Jennifer and Cooke's matching moment has marked the third time this month that they've twinned in white T-shirts, proving you can never go wrong with the classic look.

On July 14, the two dressed up the closet staple for a dinner date, with the Don't Look Up actress accessorizing her white top with a flowy blue dress and small satin yellow purse. The art gallerist looked dapper in khaki pants and matching shoes.

photos
Jennifer Lawrence's Pregnancy Style

Over the years, the couple has tended to coordinate their outfits. But don't just take our word for it.

To see their cute twinning moments, take a look at our gallery below!

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com
Romantic Stroll

The new parents beat the heatwave in New York City, as they took a romantic stroll in breezy white tees.

TheImageDirect.com
Beauty in Blue

The Don't Look Up actress dazzled in a blue skirt during a dinner date with the art gallerist.

TheImageDirect.com
Casual Vibes

The couple wore coordinating outfits during an afternoon outing in the Big Apple.

TheImageDirect.com
All Smiles

While heading out for lunch, the Hunger Games star paired her simple tee with a vibrant red coat and matching purse. Cooke opted for a similar look, wearing a navy blue coat with his graphic shirt.

BACKGRID
Matchy-Matchy

The two stepped out in style during an afternoon lunch date, wearing identical outfits.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Pretty in Pink

Jennifer looked effortlessly chic in a white crop top and bold multicolored pink skirt. Cooke's attire was more low-key, as he rocked khaki pants and sneakers.

TheImageDirect.com
In Sync

During the early days of their relationship, JLaw and Cooke were spotted out and about in perfectly coordinated 'fits.

TheImageDirect.com
Out and About

The American Hustle actress looked effortlessly cool in a graphic crop top, as she held hands with Cooke, who also rocked a similar tee.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
Classic Couple

The pair proved you can never go wrong with a timeless fashion piece!

