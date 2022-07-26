Below Deck Med's Kyle Viljoen Teases the Crew Making History on Season 7

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Season seven of Below Deck Mediterranean is just getting started.

That's according to steward Kyle Viljoen, who told E! News in an exclusive interview that there's not only lots of drama and excitement to come, but that the crew also manages to make history at one point.

"I will just say if you thought dress-up has reached its max, you have not seen anything yet," Kyle shared, looking back at the charter during which he rocked an outfit with a pink vibrator (that anyone refused to admit was theirs). "I didn't know that we could even cater to this type of event, and it's never been done before on any season of Below Deck."

Kyle didn't elaborate out of fear that he'd spoil the aforementioned event, but he assured fans that the rest of the season is worth tuning in to, adding, "I'm excited to see it all over again."