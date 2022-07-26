Raise a Pomegranate Margarita: The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Is Filming

Watch : The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Shares Season 2 Wishlist

Alexa, play Taylor Swift's "The Way I Loved You."

Production for season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is currently underway, which means we have more love triangles, Swift bangers and sandy shores to look forward to. The Prime Video series confirmed the news by sharing a photo of creator Jenny Han and star Lola Tung smiling on set.

The caption teased, "And we're rolling on season 2."

We love to hear it!

The last we saw Belly (Tung) she was exploring a new romance with Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), while also struggling to bury her crush for Jeremiah's brother Conrad (Christopher Briney). It didn't help that Conrad swooped in to save Belly on the dance floor at the debutante ball as Swift's epic anthem played in the background.

(Editor's note: You will be scream-crying "The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version)" after watching that scene. We promise.)

If you're dying to figure out what's coming next, you can always turn to the second book, titled It's Not Summer Without You, in Han's The Summer I Turned Pretty book trilogy. But remember, season one deviated from the source material. So, anything is possible come season two. (For all those changes, click here.)