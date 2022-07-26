Pottery Barn Teen Summer Clearance: Score Up to 70% Off Dorm Essentials, Chic Decor & More Starting at $8

Score back-to-school essentials, dorm room must-haves, and super chic home decor for up to 70% off at Pottery Barn Teen's big summer clearance sale happening now.

By Kristine Fellizar Jul 26, 2022 9:01 PMTags
DealsLife/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Shop SalesShop Home
Ecomm, Pottery Barn Teen SalePottery Barn Teen

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

As crazy as it seems, it's back-to-school time again! If you or someone you know will be moving into a dorm or new apartment in the upcoming months, we've got a home sale you don't want to miss.

Pottery Barn Teen is having a major sale right now where you can save on dorm room essentials from cozy beddings to laundry baskets, and everything in between. In addition to that, backpacks and lunch boxes are on sale for up to 50% off. As if that weren't already enough, they're also holding a huge summer clearance sale where you can score deals up to 70% off. There are hundreds of items discounted right now, and we even found deals as low as $8

Whether you need new back-to-school gear or you want to make your home look extra chic, Pottery Barn Teen's summer clearance sale is one you'll want to shop ASAP. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and items from the sale. Check those out below.

read
Wayfair 20th Anniversary Save-a-Thon Sale: Score a $300 Coffee Table for $46 & Other Under $50 Deals

West Elm x Pottery Barn Teen Ceramic Wallscape Planter

Brighten up your space with these chic ceramic wallscape planters from the West Elm x Pottery Barn Teen collaboration. There are two sizes available and sale prices start at $23.

$29
$23
PB Teen

West Elm x PB Dorm Metal Wallscape Planters

We aren't sure which wallscape planters we love more: the classy and cute ceramic ones above or the ultra-glam gold planters here. Either way, they're both on sale for a really great price! Like the above, these planters were made in collaboration with West Elm.

$29
$23
PB Teen

Trending Stories

1

Shahs of Sunset's Mike Shouhed Charged With Domestic Violence

2

Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee and Josh McKee Break Up Again

3

Instagram Plans to Improve After Kylie Jenner Compares App to TikTok

No Nails Wall Jewelry Holder & Photo Ledge

Hang jewelry and display your photos in the chicest way possible with this jewelry holder and photo ledge. It's originally $39, but it's on sale now for $31. Best part is, no nails are required and it even comes with 3M tape so you can stick it to your wall right away.

$39
$31
PB Teen

Cozy Pom Sherpa Throw

These sherpa throws are not only cozy and adorable, they're also made of 100% recycled polyester and each one is made from over 20 recycled plastic water bottles. There are five colors to choose from, and several colors are on sale starting at $32.

$46
$32
PB Teen

West Elm x PB Dorm Curl Task Lamp

Illuminate your space with this stylish lamp from the West Elm x Pottery Barn Dorm collab. It's originally $79, but you can get it on sale today for $40. 

$79
$40
PB Teen

Expandable Metal Over-the-Door Hook Rack

Hang up your coats, totes and more in this classy and cool over-the-door hook rack in gold. It's originally $49, but you can get add it to your home today for $39.

$49
$39
PB Teen

Faux-Fur Super Storage Lapdesk

This super chic and plush lap desk is perfect for days when you just want to work or study on your bed. It's originally $129, but you can score one for $64.

$129
$64
PB Teen

The Hug Cozy Lounge Around Pillow

This "hug-worthy" lounge around pillow is just the thing you need for studying, reading or well, lounging around. It's originally $139, but it's on sale now for $111.

$139
$111
PB Teen

Bedside Drawer

Got limited space? Forget the nightstand! This bedside drawer easily attaches to your bed frame to give you easy access to your phone, a glass of water or your journal. It's originally $69, but right now, it's on sale for $48.

$69
$48
PB Teen

Vegan Leather-Trim Canvas Bins

These canvas and vegan leather bins were made for you to "stash in style." It's perfect for storing books, clothes, blankets and more. There are two sizes currently available and prices start at $35 for the catchall. 

$59
$35
PB Teen

Classic Short Robe with Hood

You won't regret getting these snuggly short robes once the cooler weather hits. These classic short robes come in four colors and they're all on sale for $55. 

$69
$55
PB Teen

Wizarding World Nagini Earring Holder

If you or someone you know is a fan of Harry Potter and the greater Wizarding World, this very cool Nagini Earring Holder is a must-have. It's made from aluminum and features a 24 hooks to rings, earrings and more. It's originally $129, but you can get it on sale today for $70.

$129
$70
PB Teen

West Elm x PB Dorm Over-the-Door Moon Mirror with Hooks

Everything from the West Elm x PB Dorm collab is obsession-worthy and practical, and this cute over-the-door mirror with hooks is no exception. It's perfect for anyone with limited space. Plus, it's originally $129 but on sale for $65. Such a great deal!

$129
$65
PB Teen

Cozy Study Buddy Sherpa Pillow

This study buddy sherpa pillow will make your study seshes feel a lot more comfortable. Right now the cute pink option is on sale for $59.

$99
$59
PB Teen

Looking for more great deals to shop today? Check out Target's summer clothing sale where you can find under $30 deals on dresses, t-shirts, jeans and more.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Shahs of Sunset's Mike Shouhed Charged With Domestic Violence

2

Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee and Josh McKee Break Up Again

3

Instagram Plans to Improve After Kylie Jenner Compares App to TikTok

4

All the Bombshells From Audrina Patridge's New Memoir, Choices

5

Bre Tiesi Reveals Name of Her and Nick Cannon’s Baby