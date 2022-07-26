Brittney Griner Sends Message to Wife Cherelle Amid Trial in Russia

Brittney Griner is sending love to her wife as her Russia trial continues.
During a break in court proceedings on July 26, the WNBA player told ABC News she had a message for Cherelle Griner, who recently graduated from law school. "Good luck on the bar exam," she said.
In another symbol of love, Brittney arrived to court on July 26 holding up two photographs in a clear, plastic sleeve. When asked who was in the photos, Brittney said, "My wife. My two best friends, my teammates."
As for how she's holding up? Brittney said she has "no complaints. Just waiting patiently."
Cherelle previously told ABC News that she has communicated with Brittney "sporadically" through letters, but hasn't spoken to her via telephone since Brittney was arrested. Though the United States government arranged for the couple to connect on the phone in June during their fourth anniversary, the call had to be rescheduled due to a "logistical error," according to U.S. Department of State spokesperson Ned Price.
Brittney has been detained in Russia after she was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport for allegedly possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. On July 7, the basketball player pleaded guilty to drug charges and said she had not acted deliberately.
"Considering her personality, that she is a role model to many people, to many young people," her attorney, Maria Blagovolina, previously told reporters outside of court, "she just thinks she should be responsible for her actions."
If convicted, Brittney faces up to 10 years in prison and also has a right to an appeal.
During the 2022 ESPYS on July 20, athletes including Stephen Curry and Megan Rapinoe expressed their support for Brittney and urged the global sports community to stay energized on her case.
"Britney is not just on the Phoenix Mercury or a member of the team in Russia or just an Olympian," Steph shared. "She is one of us, the team of athletes in the room tonight, and all over the world. A team that has nothing to do with politics or global conflict."
Megan added, "We have not done enough. We can do more. We can support her more and let her know that we love her so much."