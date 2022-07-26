Rihanna Brings "S&M" Fashion to A$AP Rocky Date Night With Sexy Cone Bra Corset

Watch : Rihanna Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

Rihanna's date night fashion will have you saying, "I like it, like it!"

The Fenty Beauty founder, who welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky in May, proved that her style continues to be unmatched. While grabbing a late-night dinner in New York City with the rapper on July 24, Rihanna stopped traffic in a sexy cone bra corset top.

The eye-catching piece from Jean Paul Gaultier's capsule collection dazzled in the night sky with its navy silk satin fabric. (Kylie Jenner recently wore the white version.) Adding more oomph to her look, the "S&M" singer wore matching skintight leggings, a black leather trench coat that looked straight out of The Matrix and pointed-toe pumps.

A satin Dior saddle bag, black square-frame sunglasses and a spicy red lip were the Savage x Fenty founder's finishing touches.

A$AP also stepped out in style, wearing a blue blazer and shorts by Raf Simons, a graphic tee and black and white Oxford brogues.