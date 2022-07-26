Why RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Says Karen Huger "Brings It" During Season 7

There's one Real Housewives of Potomac star that will be stirring up more drama than others next season.
With filming currently underway on season seven of the hit Bravo series, stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon teased which Housewife fans should watch out for when RHOP returns on the July 25 episode of their Reasonably Shady podcast.
Asked by their guest Carlos King—host of the Reality With the King podcast—which RHOP star "always brings it" to the table, Gizelle said, "It changes year after year," before adding, "I can say this—this is a little bit of a spoiler alert for season seven; Andy [Cohen] don't fire me—Karen [Huger] brings it this season. Yes, she does."
Believing Karen to normally be one to "straddle the fence, not give her opinion [and] kind of play it safe," Gizelle added that in season seven, "The Grand Dame does not do that."
"She was spilling the tea this season," the Bravo star continued. "When does she ever spill tea? She hasn't spilled tea in seven seasons. I think it's a different side to her."
However, Robyn disagreed with Gizelle's answer. Instead, she believes that Housewife Ashley Darby is the one to "bring it" this season.
"I feel like Ashley saw last year and was like 'Oh, it's time to play,'" Robyn said of her co-star, who recently filed for divorce from her husband Michael Darby. "You're gonna see a different Ashley. You're gonna see the old Ashley but you're gonna see a very different Ashley."
One thing the co-stars could agree on is that they are ready to come after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' ratings crown with, as Carlos put it, their most "explosive and fantastic" season yet.
