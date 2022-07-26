Why RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Says Karen Huger "Brings It" During Season 7

Watch : Gizelle Bryant's NSFW DMs Will Make You LOL

There's one Real Housewives of Potomac star that will be stirring up more drama than others next season.

With filming currently underway on season seven of the hit Bravo series, stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon teased which Housewife fans should watch out for when RHOP returns on the July 25 episode of their Reasonably Shady podcast.

Asked by their guest Carlos King—host of the Reality With the King podcast—which RHOP star "always brings it" to the table, Gizelle said, "It changes year after year," before adding, "I can say this—this is a little bit of a spoiler alert for season seven; Andy [Cohen] don't fire me—Karen [Huger] brings it this season. Yes, she does."

Believing Karen to normally be one to "straddle the fence, not give her opinion [and] kind of play it safe," Gizelle added that in season seven, "The Grand Dame does not do that."

"She was spilling the tea this season," the Bravo star continued. "When does she ever spill tea? She hasn't spilled tea in seven seasons. I think it's a different side to her."