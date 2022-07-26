See Tristan Thompson Reunite With "Princess" True After His Trip to Greece

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Baby No. 2 Drama & Tristan Parties in Greece

True Thompson is all smiles while spending some quality time with her dad.

Tristan Thompson posted a photo of himself with his and Khloe Kardashian's daughter to Instagram July 25, captioning the picture "my princess." The selfie showed the basketball player, 31, and the 4-year-old smiling from ear to ear as they lounged on the trampoline.

The snapshot came days after Tristan returned from a trip to Mykonos, Greece, where he was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman. And True isn't the only one in his family he's seen since returning from vacation. Over the weekend, the athlete posted a photo of himself and his 5-year-old son Prince Thompson, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, wearing matching outfits. (Tristan is also the father of a 7-month-old son named Theo Thompson, whose mother is Maralee Nichols).

And soon, Tristan will be a dad for the fourth time. Earlier this month, it was revealed that he and Khloe are expecting their second child together, a baby boy, via surrogate.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," Khloe's rep told E! News July 13. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."