Exclusive

Sibling Bombshells Are About to Shake Up Love Island USA

Two new islanders are entering the Love Island USA villa on July 26, and they just so happen to be related. Get to know Bria and Chazz Bryant ahead of the Peacock show's new episode.

By Allison Crist Jul 26, 2022 5:00 PMTags
Love Island USA is keeping it in the family. 

For the first time in the franchise's history—including that of the preeminent U.K. iteration—a set of siblings is entering the villa, E! News can exclusively announce. New Jersey natives Bria and Chazz Bryant are set to make their debut on the July 26 episode of the Peacock series, and we have a sneak peek of the moment they meet their fellow Islanders. 

As the below clip shows, Bria and Chazz's entrance is preceded by a text. "Islanders, you have company," the message reads. "Please welcome Bria and Chazz. #MixItUp #DoubleTrouble."

The brother-sister duo struts into the villa, but we quickly learn that the other Love Island USA singles don't yet know they're related. The ruse doesn't last long, though. All it takes for the big reveal is Deb Chubb asking, "Are you guys each other's type?"

Bria quickly responds "nope," but before she continues, she allows her co-stars a few seconds to laugh at what seems to be a speedy rejection. Then comes the news: "'that's my brother." 

Everyone is naturally shocked, and while the sneak peek ends on a cliffhanger, E! has more exclusive details bout Bria and Chazz. 

Bria, 24, is the eldest and is a personal shopper. A self-described "epitome of a lady in the streets and a freak in the sheets," Bria says she's prone to kissing girls when she's drunk, but when it comes to guys, her go-to seduction move is kissing their eyelids. Oh, and she and her ex had sex in his sister's bed. 

Chazz, meanwhile, is 21 and a student athlete—but not just any student athlete, because he was the first person to score a touchdown in his D2 university's history. Football keeps him in tip-top shape, so one of his favorite features is his abs (and, unrelated to his athletic abilities, his eyelashes). When it comes to his dating life, Chazz says he's "really into" girls who can speak a different language—especially if they have a "sexy accent"—and women's feet. As "a little bit of a foot guy," he said, he is "not opposed to a bit of toe-sucking."

Peacock

Want to know more about Chazz and Bria? Scroll through the gallery below and tune in to Love Island USA's brand new episode, dropping Tuesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock
Chazz Bryant

Age: 21
Hometown:  Clifton, NJ
Job: Student Athlete
Fun Facts: 

  • He's a foot guy and loves girls with nice feet. He is not opposed to a bit of toe-sucking.
  • Really into girls who can speak a different language. Nothing turns him on more than a sexy accent.
  • Scored the first touchdown in his University's D2 history.
  • His favorite features on himself are his abs and his eyelashes.
Peacock
Bria Bryant

Age: 24
Hometown: Clifton, NJ
Job: Personal Shopper
Fun Facts:

  • Sometimes she kisses girls when she's drunk.
  • She is the epitome of a lady in the streets and a freak in the sheets.
  • One of her best moves on a guy is to kiss him on his eyelids.
  • She and her ex had sex in his sister's bed.
Peacock
Andy Voyen

Age: 23
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Location now: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Job: Realtor
Fun Facts:

  • Anything on a lake, he can dominate. He loves fishing, skiing, tubing, etc.
  • His eyes go right to the blondes. But he says he'll probably end up with a brunette.
  • Confident, independent, and trustworthy women only.
  • He's a very good poker and cornhole player.
  • Margot Robbie is his celebrity crush
Peacock
Felipe Gomes

Age: 32
Hometown: São Paulo
Location now: Dubai
Job: International Model
Fun Facts:

  • Has spent the last 7 years traveling around the world and has lived in more than 10 countries.
  • Felipe loves living life in a Speedo.
  • Comes from a HUGE family and has 12 uncles solely on his father's side.
  • Knows he's a great lover and has been with over 200 ladies.
  • Thinks speaking Portuguese is sexy and an easy way to turn a woman on.
Peacock
Jesse Bray

Age: 27
Hometown: Springfield, Ohio
Location now: Houston, Texas
Job: Courier
Fun Facts:

  • He's obsessed with milk, preferably good ole fashion Vitamin D. He drinks 3-4 gallons per week.
  • His spirit animal is a bear. He'd love to give a bear a big bear hug.
  • If he could meet anyone in the history of Earth it would be Socrates. He says it would be a day filled with laughter.
  • Celebrity crush is Karrueche Tran.
  • Can put both legs behind his head.
Peacock
Isaiah Campbell

Age: 21
Hometown: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Location now: Delray, Florida
Job: Waiter
Fun Facts:

  • His back is his best feature. "Check the instagram comments on my pics."
  • He loves to cook.
  • He's looking for a family-oriented girl, alpha female, "Kylie Jenner/Travis Scott" type of relationship. "Both alphas with their own shit going on."
  • One of his secret passions is cleaning.
Peacock
Timmy Pandolfi

Age: 29
Hometown: NYC
Location now: Los Angeles
Job: Personal Trainer and Real Estate Agent
Fun Facts:

  • He can low-key play the guitar. He learned growing up in the church.
  • He's terrified of snakes. Really, really bad.
  • He likes to eat the back of shrimp tails. He eats the whole thing. It's his favorite food.
  • Kindness is the number one end of all characteristics he looks for in a woman. Like his mother. Inviting and calm.
Peacock
Deborah Chubb

Age: 26
Hometown: Dallas, TX
Location now: Redondo Beach, CA
Job: Personal Assistant
Fun Facts:

  • Usually the more red flags the better for her and the harder she falls, but she's ready to change her ways. She wants to find someone this summer who appreciates her.
  • Justin Bieber once flirted with her on an elevator.
  • Has many nicknames including Chubb Rub!
  • Single for five years and is more than ready to get back in the game!
  • Is a self-proclaimed Good Luck Chuck! The last four men she dated all ended up in marriages after her.
Peacock
Zeta Morrison

Age: 29
Hometown: Surrey, England
Location now: Los Angeles, CA
Job: Babysitter/Model
Fun Facts:

  • Usually only goes for personality, but this time around wants to go for someone she is sexually attracted to.
  • Celebrity crush is fellow English heart throb Idris Elba.
  • Can speak "GA", which is a Ghanaian dialect.
  • Weirdly talks out loud to herself on the regular and is very self aware about it.
  • Loves to write and is currently working on an autobiography.
Peacock
Courtney Boerner

Age: 24
Hometown: Winter Park, FL
Location now: Los Angeles, CA
Job: Stylist
Fun Facts:

  • Celeb crushes: Keanu Reeves, Michael B. Jordan, Will Smith and James Franco.
  • Hates bad breath more than anything...keep it minty people!
  • Has had 19 plastic surgeries.
  • Could not live without her jewelry...or her vibrator!
  • Loves a great personality and has dated both men and women.
Peacock
Sydney Paight

Age: 22
Hometown: Houston, TX
Location now: Los Angeles, CA
Job: Operations Manager for a Tech Startup
Fun Facts:

  • Her celebrity crush is Harry Jowsey.
  • Paris Hilton is her biggest idol.
  • Thinks her best features are her smile and her perky boobs #blessed.
  • Her dream job is to be a trophy wife with NO job!
  • Got six stitches on her chin after falling and busting her face while she was drunk.
Peacock
Sereniti Springs

Age: 28
Hometown: Clovis, CA
Location now: New Orleans, LA
Job: Bartender
Fun Facts:

  • Nice teeth are SO important to her...would even consider it a fetish and is a sucker for a nice smile. Doesn't care if they have veneers. "Steve Harvey come bite me!!"
  • Alex Landi is her "celebrity daddy crush."
  • Cries as a hobby and knows there won't be a drought this summer when it comes to the tears.
  • Her alter ego is the "Hype Fairy" or "Destiny."
  • Is a cowgirl at heart and wants to find a guy who can blow her boots off!
Peacock
Mady Mclanahan

Islander Mady joined the villa in a week one surprise.

Peacock
Tyler Radziszewski

Islander Tyler joined the villa in a week one surprise.

Peacock
Valerie Bragg

Islander Valerie joined the villa in a week one surprise and was the first person voted off.

Peacock is live now!

