Sibling Bombshells Are About to Shake Up Love Island USA

Love Island USA is keeping it in the family.
For the first time in the franchise's history—including that of the preeminent U.K. iteration—a set of siblings is entering the villa, E! News can exclusively announce. New Jersey natives Bria and Chazz Bryant are set to make their debut on the July 26 episode of the Peacock series, and we have a sneak peek of the moment they meet their fellow Islanders.
As the below clip shows, Bria and Chazz's entrance is preceded by a text. "Islanders, you have company," the message reads. "Please welcome Bria and Chazz. #MixItUp #DoubleTrouble."
The brother-sister duo struts into the villa, but we quickly learn that the other Love Island USA singles don't yet know they're related. The ruse doesn't last long, though. All it takes for the big reveal is Deb Chubb asking, "Are you guys each other's type?"
Bria quickly responds "nope," but before she continues, she allows her co-stars a few seconds to laugh at what seems to be a speedy rejection. Then comes the news: "'that's my brother."
Everyone is naturally shocked, and while the sneak peek ends on a cliffhanger, E! has more exclusive details bout Bria and Chazz.
Bria, 24, is the eldest and is a personal shopper. A self-described "epitome of a lady in the streets and a freak in the sheets," Bria says she's prone to kissing girls when she's drunk, but when it comes to guys, her go-to seduction move is kissing their eyelids. Oh, and she and her ex had sex in his sister's bed.
Chazz, meanwhile, is 21 and a student athlete—but not just any student athlete, because he was the first person to score a touchdown in his D2 university's history. Football keeps him in tip-top shape, so one of his favorite features is his abs (and, unrelated to his athletic abilities, his eyelashes). When it comes to his dating life, Chazz says he's "really into" girls who can speak a different language—especially if they have a "sexy accent"—and women's feet. As "a little bit of a foot guy," he said, he is "not opposed to a bit of toe-sucking."
Want to know more about Chazz and Bria? Scroll through the gallery below and tune in to Love Island USA's brand new episode, dropping Tuesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)