Sibling Bombshells Are About to Shake Up Love Island USA

Watch : Love Island USA: Meet the Sexy Singles

Love Island USA is keeping it in the family.

For the first time in the franchise's history—including that of the preeminent U.K. iteration—a set of siblings is entering the villa, E! News can exclusively announce. New Jersey natives Bria and Chazz Bryant are set to make their debut on the July 26 episode of the Peacock series, and we have a sneak peek of the moment they meet their fellow Islanders.

As the below clip shows, Bria and Chazz's entrance is preceded by a text. "Islanders, you have company," the message reads. "Please welcome Bria and Chazz. #MixItUp #DoubleTrouble."

The brother-sister duo struts into the villa, but we quickly learn that the other Love Island USA singles don't yet know they're related. The ruse doesn't last long, though. All it takes for the big reveal is Deb Chubb asking, "Are you guys each other's type?"

Bria quickly responds "nope," but before she continues, she allows her co-stars a few seconds to laugh at what seems to be a speedy rejection. Then comes the news: "'that's my brother."